WWE Rumors on Bad Bunny vs. Priest, Drew McIntyre's Contract and Ronda Rousey

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE's Reported Original Plan for Bad Bunny at Backlash

WWE reportedly planned to have Bad Bunny compete in a tag team match at Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico before pivoting to a singles bout.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the initial plan called for Bad Bunny to team with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Eventually, WWE officials reportedly "felt comfortable with Bunny's ability to have a good singles match instead," so his match Saturday was changed to a San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Priest.

Based on what happened at WrestleMania 39, all signs pointed toward a tag team match at first.

During the father-son match between Rey and Dominik, Bad Bunny left the Spanish announce table to stop Dominik from using a chain. That allowed Rey to recover and win the match.

The next night on Raw, Dominik got into an altercation with Bad Bunny in the crowd, and Priest physically assaulted the music star.

A couple of weeks later, Bad Bunny arrived on Raw to prevent Priest from attacking Rey. Bad Bunny took the fight to Priest with a kendo stick and then challenged him to a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash.

Bad Bunny has never been in a one-on-one match, as his debut bout saw him and Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. Bunny competed in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

While Backlash will be uncharted waters for Bad Bunny, both The Judgment Day and the LWO figure to be heavily involved, so there will be enough smoke and mirrors to ensure that he is part of an entertaining contest.

McIntyre Reportedly Preparing for Potential WWE Exit

Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre reportedly could be on his way out of the company in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Upton), McIntyre is "working with the idea there's a good chance he's finishing up" with WWE once his contract expires.

Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Miles Schneiderman) reported last month that McIntyre's WWE contract was set to expire in nine months. Fightful added that McIntyre would likely wait until closer to the end of his deal before possibly negotiating a new one.

Since beginning his second stint with WWE in 2017, the 37-year-old has been among the company's top stars.

His true breakthrough moment occurred when he won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and followed that up by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Scottish Warrior went on to hold the title twice, but it has been over two years since he held a championship of any kind, which begs the question of whether McIntyre may be unhappy in his current spot.

Roman Reigns has dominated the main event scene on SmackDown as the undisputed WWE universal champion, which has made it difficult for McIntyre or anyone else to ascend to that level.

McIntyre was moved to Raw as part of the WWE draft, however, and a new world title was recently introduced in the form of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Perhaps putting McIntyre in that mix and giving him a big-money offer would be enough to get him to stay rather than testing free agency and exploring other options such as All Elite Wrestling.

Rousey Set for Celebrity Reality Competition

Ronda Rousey is out for action in WWE with an injury, but she is in line to be part of an outside project.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Fox announced Thursday that Rousey will be featured on Stars on Mars, which is an unscripted series hosted by legendary actor William Shatner.

Rousey and other celebrities will don a spacesuit and compete in a series of individual and team missions.

Some of the other celebrities on the show will be legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong and former Seattle Seahawks teammates Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman.

Rousey last appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 39 last month when she and Shayna Baszler won a Fatal 4-Way tag team showcase.

While Rousey won the match for her team with a submission, she barely did anything else physically because of an arm injury.

Coming out of WrestleMania, it was widely expected that Rousey and Baszler would challenge for and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but those plans have been put on hold.

In the meantime, Rousey will appear on Stars on Mars, which begins airing June 5 on Fox.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.