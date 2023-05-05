Former WWE Star Sara Lee's Death Ruled Suicide by Medical Examiner

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Former WWE Tough Enough reality series winner Sara Lee's death has been ruled a suicide by a medical examiner.

According to TMZ Sports, an autopsy report filed by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Lee consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and pills and left "letters of intent at the scene."

Lee died in October at the age of 30. She is survived by her husband, former WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake, and their three children.

In 2015, Lee competed on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough, which was a reality show that rewarded one male winner and one female winner with a WWE contract.

Lee beat out several eventual WWE Superstars, including Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, to become the women's winner.

After signing her contract, Lee reported to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lee never made a televised appearance for WWE aside from her participation in Tough Enough, but she did wrestle several NXT live event matches before her release from the company in September 2016.

While at the Performance Center, Lee met Blake, who was signed with WWE from 2013 until 2021.

He is best known for being one half of the NXT tag team champions with Buddy Murphy, holding the titles for over 200 days in 2015.

Following Lee's death, Fightful Select reported Blake returned to WWE in a coaching role at the Performance Center (h/t Cultaholic).

To contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, dial 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. To contact the Crisis Text Line text "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.