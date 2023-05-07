Seth Rollins Defeats Omos with the Stomp at WWE Backlash 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ahead of his pursuit of the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins defeated Omos at Backlash on Saturday night.

The giant Omos used his size and strength advantage to dominate most of the match, but The Visionary worked over his legs to cut him down when he could get a move in.

After finally creating an opening by putting The Nigerian Giant in a sleeper hold, Rollins finished him off with a super curb stomp off the top rope to get the pinfall victory.

The match between the two men was announced a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown despite them having no real interaction beforehand.

It was later noted by the announce team that Omos' manager, MVP, had negotiated the match to get his client a high-profile spot on the Backlash card.

Both Rollins and Omos had substantial matches at WrestleMania 39, although they came out of the show on different ends of the spectrum.

The Visionary silenced social media megastar Logan Paul by beating him in a highly entertaining affair, while Omos fell to Brock Lesnar in a quick, hard-hitting bout.

Although Rollins seemingly had no choice but to accept the match against the giant, he didn't appear to be overly concerned with his rival in the weeks prior to Backlash.

Instead, The Visionary had his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship, which was introduced by WWE head of creative Triple H as a new world title for Raw while Roman Reigns holds the Universal Championship on SmackDown.

Rollins talked about the importance of fans having a world champion who is present week in and week out and they can be proud of. With that, he declared that he wanted to be the inaugural champion.

First, The Visionary had a massive test on his hands in the form of the 7'3" Omos, who has been on the brink of a breakout for some time.

Rollins delayed Omos' potential ascension to the top with a win at Backlash, though, and created momentum for himself in his bid for the World Heavyweight Championship in the process.

