Manchester City's Erling Haaland Breaks EPL's Single-Season Goal-Scoring Record

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Erling Haaland already passed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the most Premier League goals in a 38-game season, surpassing the former record of 32 goals with a whopping seven league games remaining.

And now he holds the overall record as well.

The irrepressible Manchester City forward scored his 35th Premier League goal on Wednesday, surpassing the 42-game scoring record of 34 goals set by both Andrew Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95.

Haaland accomplished the feat in just 31 matches played, and City still have five more matches for him to add to his tally. Oh, and he's only 22 years old. And this is his first year in the Premier League, which many people consider the strongest domestic league in world football and the most physically demanding.

Up next for Haaland is trying to catch Ron Davies, whose top-flight record preceded the formation of the Premier League:

There's an argument to be made that Haaland has just registered the greatest season in Premier League history, and it's not even over yet. He's more than likely going to win a title with City this campaign, and he has the chance to even hit 40 goals and put some serious distance between himself and everyone else on the single-season scoring list.

At this point, the only question seems to be which records he won't smash:

If injuries don't slow him down in his career or if he doesn't grow bored of the Premier League and decides to seek a new challenge, it's possible that we are witnessing the opening act from a player who will one day be considered the greatest forward in Premier League history.

It's hard to imagine anybody ever having a better debut season than this.