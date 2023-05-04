Celtics' Most Realistic Trade Targets in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics sit just three wins shy of making their fifth Eastern Conference Finals appearance in seven seasons.

If they believe they have enough to capture an NBA title, that wouldn't be a hard argument to make.

Then again, all of the previous deep playoff runs in this streak failed to deliver a championship, and given how many teams remain in the hunt, it's more likely than not this group won't capture the crown, either.

That's a long-winded way of saying the Shamrocks could still be a player or two away from getting over the proverbial hump. If that is the case, they should target the following three players in trades this summer.

