Celtics' Most Realistic Trade Targets in 2023 Offseason

Celtics' Most Realistic Trade Targets in 2023 OffseasonMay 4, 2023
The Boston Celtics sit just three wins shy of making their fifth Eastern Conference Finals appearance in seven seasons.
If they believe they have enough to capture an NBA title, that wouldn't be a hard argument to make.
Then again, all of the previous deep playoff runs in this streak failed to deliver a championship, and given how many teams remain in the hunt, it's more likely than not this group won't capture the crown, either.
That's a long-winded way of saying the Shamrocks could still be a player or two away from getting over the proverbial hump. If that is the case, they should target the following three players in trades this summer.
Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors
The Celtics could probably use another big man regardless what happens with Grant Williams' venture into restricted free agency. Should the versatile forward opt to move on, though, that would exponentially increase that need.
If this position becomes a priority, then Chris Boucher could zip to the top of the wish list.
His numbers aren't the most reliable, but he has become a much more consistent supplier of energy and activity. His 7'4" wingspan makes him disruptive around the rim and active on the glass. Tack on a perimeter shot that yielded 90 triples at a 38.3 percent clip two seasons back, and you're talking about someone who could not only fit this frontcourt but add new dimensions to it.
If the Toronto Raptors tilt into any kind of rebuild—they already axed coach Nick Nurse, so stay tuned—the 30-year-old Boucher should be one of the first to go.
Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets
The Celtics arguably have the Association's top wing tandem with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They also have one of the weakest wing rotations behind them, as it's really just shooting specialist Sam Hauser and then either guards moving up a spot or bigs sliding down one.
That's the first reason to consider making a run at Cody Martin. Almost by default, virtually any wing could make this group better.
The second reason to give him a look, though, is that he might quietly be a two-way asset. That could be a tough sell at the moment, since he's coming off an injury-wasted season and otherwise forgotten as a support piece on a bad team. But if his knee problems are behind him, he could help out a winner.
He is athletic and active, so he can hustle his way into a helpful role if nothing else is working. But he has ball skills, an ignitable shot and a decent amount of defensive versatility. His career per-36-minutes averages include 9.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals, per Basketball-Reference, and in his last healthy season, he shot 48.2 percent overall and 38.4 percent from three.
Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs
The Celtics have placed a huge priority on perimeter shots under coach Joe Mazzulla. They finished the regular season second in both three-point makes (16 per game) and attempts (42.6).
Because they put such a high value on long-range looks, it's a little surprising they aren't more invested in three-point specialists. Maybe the plan was for Danilo Gallinari to play that role, but once his torn ACL took him out of the equation, they really only had Sam Hauser in that spot. He's a good shooter, but he doesn't have much of a track record, and he can be a little streaky (29.5 percent over December and January).
That's why targeting Doug McDermott might make sense. He's had a remarkably consistent nine-year career, and he shouldn't be too expensive since he clearly doesn't fit the timeline of the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs.
He has shot better than 40 percent from range in five of the last six seasons. The one time he didn't, he "settled" for a 38.8 percent splash rate. He is an elite shooter and opposing teams know that and show him the appropriate attention.