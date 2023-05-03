Tamyra Mensah-Stock Signs WWE Contract; Won Olympic Wrestling Gold Medal in 2021

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock is reportedly set to step off the mat and into the pro wrestling ring.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Mensah-Stock has signed a contract to join WWE and will start in the company's developmental program. She said she reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, and her goal is to make it to the main roster within one year.

"I love watching the athletes just in the ring, just doing what they do best," Mensah-Stock said. "I just see their personalities just shine through the television, and I see their strength. Just everything about them resembles me, and I've just wanted to be a part of that."

The 30-year-old became the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling during the Tokyo Games in 2021. She won her second world title at the 2022 world championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mensah-Stock also said she considered competing in mixed martial arts prior to joining WWE, but she quickly knew it wouldn't be for her.

"I don't like the idea of potentially getting submitted and an arm broken or aggressiveness like that," she said. "I really just don't want to make weight anymore; let's just be honest."

Mensah-Stock joins fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson as developmental pro wrestlers. Steveson has been signed to WWE since 2021 but still competes in amateur wrestling, as Raimondi noted that he's expected to attempt to make the Olympic team again for the 2024 Paris Games.