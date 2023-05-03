Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Horse Pedigree and Jockey Info for Top Favorites

2 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pedigree: Tapit and Danzatrice

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

It is a testament to Pletcher that he has trained two of the three favored horses in this year's race.

Tapit Trice is a gray colt riding a four-race win streak despite starting slow out of the gates. A resilient horse who finds his speed in the far turn and down the stretch, he will look to run past the competition and win Saez his first Derby Trophy.



Pletcher acknowledged the rough start at the Blue Grass race on April 8, saying, "It got a little hairy going into the first turn, but when he was able to secure that spot, Luis was able to take him out in the clear down the backside. That was the position we hoped to get into, and once he got into that stride, I thought we were in good shape."

He continued, expressing confidence in the son of Tapit, "We’re not going to make him into a quick horse. The distances, as they stretch out, we always felt like would make him better. I think [the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby distance] is right in his wheelhouse."



He is the second favorite in this year's field and with good reason. He has the endurance to make the all-important final push and stun the competition, upsetting Forte and ensuring Pletcher still earns a Derby Trophy.

