Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Predictions Based on Betting Lines for Top Contenders

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Predictions Based on Betting Lines for Top ContendersMay 6, 2023
The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Louisville's Churchill Downs.
This race has had no shortage of drama over the past decade or so. Fans have seen the beginning of two Triple Crown runs in 2015 (American Pharoah) and 2018 (Justify). Maximum Security won it all in 2019 before being disqualified for interference, leading to Country House taking it home at 65-1.
Another disqualification took place two years later when Bob Baffert-trained horse Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, leading to Mandaloun's win.
Finally, 80-1 Rich Strike shocked the world last year by winning with the second-longest odds in Derby history.
This year doesn't feature any super long shots like Rich Strike. However, odds-on favorite Forte was scratched from the race on Saturday morning. As a result, Tapit Trice (6-1), Angel of Empire (6-1), Two Phil's (8-1) and Derma Sotogake (8-1) are now the horses with the best odds.
Here's a look at the post positions and odds alongside predictions.
Post Positions and Odds
- Hit Show: 33-1
- Verifying: 19-1
- Two Phil's: 8-1
- Confidence Game: 20-1
- Tapit Trice: 6-1
- Kingsbarns: 12-1
- Reincarnate: 15-1
- Mage: 20-1
- Skinner: Scratched
- Practical Move: Scratched
- Disarm: 27-1
- Jace's Road: 39-1
- Sun Thunder: 37-1
- Angel of Empire: 6-1
- Forte: Scratched
- Raise Cain: 37-1
- Derma Sotogake: 8-1
- Rocket Can: 36-1
- Lord Miles: Scratched
- Continuar: Scratched
- Cyclone Mischief: 39-1
- Mandarin Hero: 26-1
- King Russell: 39-1
Odds via Kentucky Derby website and accurate as of 9:50 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Win: Tapit Trice
Tapit Trice rolls into the Kentucky Derby with wins in the Tampa Bay Derby and the Blue Grass Stakes. He has won four of five lifetime races. Luis Saez will serve as the jockey. He notably won the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality.
Tapit Trice obviously benefits from Pletcher's training, and he's looked good in the lead-in to the Derby:
Tapit Trice's issue is that he's not particularly known as a good starter:
Chris Crestik @ChrisCrestik
Tier-ranking the Kentucky Derby starters on how well they break from the gate. <br><br>This isn't based off of early speed but rather the first two or three steps out of the gate.<br><br>No colt ranks in the S (superb) tier. <br><br>While Jace's Road ranks highest and Tapit Trice ranks lowest. <a href="https://t.co/owOGd7imWv">pic.twitter.com/owOGd7imWv</a>
If he wins, chances are it will be the result of another strong finish.
Place: Confidence Game
Confidence Game enters the Kentucky Derby riding the high of a surprising win at the Rebel Stakes in February. That race included a win over two fellow Derby competitors in Verifying and Reincarnate.
He hasn't raced since then, but trainer Keith Desormeaux doesn't appear to have any worries about that or the horse in general.
TwinSpires Racing 🏇 @TwinSpires
Highlights from last night's Kentucky Derby Trainer's Dinner, part 1! 🌹 <br><br>Keith Desormeaux was the first trainer to be put on the mic. 🎤 <br><br>Hear his reasoning for bringing Confidence Game into the Derby off a 70-day layoff! 🏇 <a href="https://t.co/kuwHTV4Qbv">pic.twitter.com/kuwHTV4Qbv</a>
Ray Paulick @raypaulick
"You guys are running for second," trainer Keith Desormeaux says when asked by <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBrownAndrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheBrownAndrew</a> about his confidence level for Confidence Game at <a href="https://twitter.com/KYTbred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KYTbred</a> Derby Trainers dinner
Jockey James Graham exuded confidence about the colt as well.
Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby
"He's a happy horse, he does everything right, and he likes this racetrack."<br><br>Jockey James Graham talks about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> contender CONFIDENCE GAME: <a href="https://t.co/BSnQtQcVas">pic.twitter.com/BSnQtQcVas</a>
By numerous accounts, Confidence Game is looking good heading into Saturday:
TVG @TVG
Kentucky Derby Contender CONFIDENCE GAME is in the paddock schooling at Churchill Downs. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristinaFDTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristinaFDTV</a> reports and let's us know how he looks.<br><br>The FanDuel TV Plus app is your place for on-site coverage of live racing from Churchill Downs and exclusive Kentucky Derby content <a href="https://t.co/z5T712qQmj">pic.twitter.com/z5T712qQmj</a>
Mike Welsch @DRFWelsch
Derby-Oaks session over. Most notable thoughts relative lack of activity from Practical Move since arrival locally. Just jogged once around with pony today. Lots of gate schooling including Rocket Can who made great impression. Confidence Game back to track, looked great as well
Overall, there's reason to feel good about Confidence Game even at 20-1 odds.
