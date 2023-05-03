Where Does Bad Bunny Rank Among the Greatest WWE Celebrities of All-Time?

2 of 3

Without Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper's involvement at the inaugural WrestleMania, the massive sports entertainment extravaganza that we know today may never have gotten off the ground.

Those two were major, mainstream celebrities who staked their own reputations to join in on Vince McMahon's vision for the combination of popular culture and professional wrestling and it worked, thanks to their understanding of their roles.

Mr. T played the same badass he did on The A-Team, siding with Hulk Hogan to battle "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. Lauper seconded Wendi Richet in her battle with Leilani Kai and the Fabulous Moolah over the WWE Women's Championship.

A decade later, Lawrence Taylor squared off with Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11, with incredible pressure on him to perform up to the level of that spot on the card. There was no safety net in the form of a tag team partner, just Taylor, Bigelow and the eyes of the mainstream media intently focused on his performance.

He rose to the occasion and for the longest time, was the measuring stick for celebrity in-ring performance. He is still somehow not in the Hall of Fame.

Mike Tyson helped turn the Monday Night Wars back in the favor of WWE, his star power meshing with the in-your-face attitude of the company's product to capture the attention of the pro wrestling audience and direct them back to McMahon's product. He was hugely influential in wrestling history, not just the lineage of celebrity appearances.

Then there was Maria Menounos, who may not be the first celebrity most think of in this discussion, but whose love for the industry is apparent every time she appears on-camera for WWE. Her WrestleMania 28 match, with Kelly Kelly against Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres, is deceptively good and proved she took her performance seriously.

Bob Eucker, former major leaguer, actor, and the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, was phenomenal at WrestleManias 3 and 4. The Price is Right's Bob Barker was equally as good, understanding the comedic timing of his interactions with Chris Jericho on a memorable Raw skit.

Snoop Dogg has been a bunch of fun in his appearances in the ring, most notably and recently at WrestleMania 39, when he had to improvise following an injury suffered by Shane McMahon in an impromptu match with The Miz.

He rose to the occasion, dropped the People's Elbow on the Hollywood A-Lister and helped save what could have been an utter disaster of a segment otherwise.

Snoop represents what has developed into a golden age of celebrity involvement in wrestling, a thanks to the dedication and respect those from outside the industry have for it. That is the realm that Bad Bunny finds himself in ahead of his Backlash headliner against Priest.