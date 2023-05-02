WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Spring Breakin'May 2, 2023
Following a major WWE Draft, many NXT wrestlers would say farewell to the gold brand that built them up on the May 2 show.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would put the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before both teams headed to the main roster.
JD McDonagh put out an open challenge for his final NXT match. Dragon Lee answered to set up an easy showstealer.
Wes Lee had a tough challenge ahead, defending the NXT North American Championship against Drew Gulak. He would have Tyler Bate in his corner to hopefully stave off the interference of Charlie Dempsey.
Gigi Dolin would hope to shut up Jacy Jayne for good as her former friend continued to get very personal. Joe Coffey would fight Joe Gacy for the sake of their groups with an NXT Tag Team Championships opportunity on the line.
This show was packed with big matches and would be bittersweet, watching many of NXT's best walk away for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) (w/ Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Dempsey)
- Dempsey grabbed Lee on his way back to the ring, and Bate made him pay for it by laying him out on the floor.
- After the match, Bate was clearly keeping two eyes glued on the NXT North American Championship.
Drew Gulak relied on timely distractions from Charlie Dempsey to stay in control of this match. When Tyler Bate took out his help, he fell to the Cardiac Kick.
This was a surprisingly short match for the build and talent involved. Lee has been a great champion so far, but not every defense is going to be a classic. It's just a shame because more was promised than delivered.
Gulak has yet to meet his potential in NXT, though the same could be said of his whole WWE run. He needs to be treated like a serious threat to top names in order to make an impact.
Result
Lee def. Gulak by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments