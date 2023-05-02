WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Spring Breakin'

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Following a major WWE Draft, many NXT wrestlers would say farewell to the gold brand that built them up on the May 2 show.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would put the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter before both teams headed to the main roster.

JD McDonagh put out an open challenge for his final NXT match. Dragon Lee answered to set up an easy showstealer.

Wes Lee had a tough challenge ahead, defending the NXT North American Championship against Drew Gulak. He would have Tyler Bate in his corner to hopefully stave off the interference of Charlie Dempsey.

Gigi Dolin would hope to shut up Jacy Jayne for good as her former friend continued to get very personal. Joe Coffey would fight Joe Gacy for the sake of their groups with an NXT Tag Team Championships opportunity on the line.

This show was packed with big matches and would be bittersweet, watching many of NXT's best walk away for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

