Mets' Max Scherzer Expects Injuries from Pitch Clock: It's Going to Knock People Out

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

While the pitch clock is achieving the aim of shortening MLB games, New York Mets ace Max Scherzer wonders whether that will come at a cost.

Scherzer told The Athletic in a story published Tuesday that his advice to fellow pitchers is to "get in shape."

"Be ready for this. It's going to knock people out," he said. "Personally, I have to look at this as, 'What's the worst-case scenario? Yeah, pitchers start dropping. The injury bug is going to be coming across the league.' Get in shape. Don't let it be you."

In addition to cutting down on the length of games, it was thought that the pitch clock would also lower the average pitch velocity. With less time to rest, starters and relievers might have to take a little bit off each pitch to avoid burning out.

On that front, the pitch clock has had little effect.

According to FanGraphs, four-seam fastballs are averaging 93.6 mph, which is tied for the second-highest speed since 2007 and only fractionally slower than last season (93.8). The velocity of sinkers is keeping pace with last year's (93.3 mph) as well.

So, pitchers are throwing just as hard as they have been in recent years, only without their usual recovery time. It doesn't take a specialist in biomechanics to see that the pitch clock could be putting more stress on pitchers' arms.

The Athletic noted that last month matched the record going back to at least 2000 for the most pitchers on the injured list in April. The report cautioned that "there is no direct statistical evidence that the pitch timer has led major league pitchers to suffer more injuries."

While the minor leagues experimented with the pitch clock prior to 2023, MLB is learning on the fly in 2023. League officials already made tweaks based on issues that arose in spring training.

Finding a direct correlation between the pitch clock and pitcher injuries might be difficult even if an unusual number of players are hurt this year. Now that it exists, it's tough to imagine MLB scrapping the pitch clock.

But further changes could be required.