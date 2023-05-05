Potential Free Agent-Landing Spots for Vladimir Tarasenko

0 of 5

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers went all in at the NHL trade deadline to try and position themselves for a Stanley Cup run.

It did not work out as planned, and after blowing a 2-0 series lead to the New Jersey Devils they are left trying to pick up the pieces in an offseason that is beginning far earlier than anybody expected.

It seems unlikely that any of their trade deadline rentals (Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane) will be returning to Broadway next season due to their underwhelming performances, their age and the lack of salary cap space the team will have to work with this summer.

So let's take a look at where those rentals could end up this offseason.

Today we look at some potential landing spots for Tarasenko.

During the Rangers' clear-out day he said his main priority is finding a good spot for his family with a team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup, so that should help narrow dome some potential candidates.

Tarasenko will turn 32 next season and is not going to be the franchise player he was during his peak in St. Louis, but he is just one year removed from a 34-goal season and reached the 50-point mark in only 69 games this season. He can still be a very effective top-six scorer and should have plenty of potential suitors in what looks to be an extremely weak class of unrestricted free agents.

Let's look at some of those options.