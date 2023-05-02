Phillies' Bryce Harper Has 'Genius Healing Factors' amid Injury Return, Agent Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As Bryce Harper prepares to make his return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup months before anyone projected, those around him are praising the All-Star's healing powers.

"Harp has genius healing factors, and his strength and bat speed are always MLB Centurion elite," agent Scott Boras told ESPN's Buster Olney. "Skill and power wise, he is just far from normal."

Harper is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, just 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery that was expected to keep him out until around the All-Star break. He played most of last season with a torn UCL, forcing him to primarily play designated hitter, the spot he will play upon his return.

There has also been talk of Harper occasionally playing at first base.

"I kind of looked at this series in the offseason, to put my head where I needed to be," Harper said of his return. "Understanding that I need to take it one day at a time, understanding that we can have setbacks even if you feel great. But I wanted ... to work toward something."

Harper hit .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs and 65 runs batted in last season, appearing in 99 games. He was integral to the Phillies' run to the National League pennant, belting six home runs in 17 playoff games.

It's unclear whether Harper will be able to produce at an elite level as he's still recovering, but his ability to get back from a major injury is unmatched.