Grading Austin Reaves, De'Aaron Fox and Other NBA Playoff Debuts So Far

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox made his playoff debut against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. He had a built-in excuse if the postseason stage bothered him a bit.

But it never did. Or if the spotlight got to him at all, he did a tremendous job of hiding it.

The Warriors never found a great answer for him, particularly before he suffered a broken index finger in Game 4. Through those first four contests, he averaged 31.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting with 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Even after the injury, he still willed his way to 22.0 points, 8.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds, though his shooting rates tanked and his turnovers increased.

He wound up with the second-most points by a player in his first postseason series. He even validated his Clutch Player of the Year award by netting the third-most fourth-quarter points and second-most clutch points in the opening round.



"De'Aaron Fox, being the head of the snake from the player's perspective," Draymond Green told reporters. "Leading his guys. Tough, tough player. One of the futures of this league. This won't be the last we see of Fox."



The Kings would quite possibly still be playing now had Fox ducked the injury bug. That's the kind of force he was right out of the gate. This was the continuation of his All-Star ascension this season, and it will be captivating to watch where he's headed next.

Grade: A

