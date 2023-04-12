5 Players Ready to Shine in Their First NBA Playoffs

1 of 5

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, who joined forces at the 2017 draft (where Fox was taken fifth overall) are about to experience some firsts together. Or they'll continue stringing firsts together, rather.

Already this season, Fox earned his first All-Star nod, while the Kings posted their first winning record since 2005-06. Soon, Sacramento will make its first playoff appearance since then, which will be the first of Fox's career.

Fox's late-game heroics, which will almost certainly earn him the NBA's first-ever Clutch Player of the Year award, is a big reason why this postseason run is even happening. He scored an NBA-best 194 points in the clutch—final five minutes with a margin of five points or less—this season, while no one else topped 159. More impressively, he did so while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 86.0 percent at the free-throw line.

"His presence, calmness, demeanor, however, you want to call it has just been fantastic down the stretch of games, especially one-possession games," Kings head coach Mike Brown said, per NBA.com's Shaun Powell. "It's just a confidence that he exudes during that time in the game, and he's shown play after play after play that he can go get it done."

Fox had been a productive player before, but his numbers held more significance than ever. He set career highs in metrics such as true shooting percentage (59.9, previous best was 56.5), win shares (7.4, 5.6) and box plus/minus (2.5, 1.8).

With no playoff track record, Fox will enter the postseason with his share of skeptics, as will Sacramento as a whole. Both have the chance to quiet those doubters instantly in a first-round matchup with Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

