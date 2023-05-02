Ohio Prohibiting Bets on Alabama Baseball Games After 'Suspicious' Activity

John Fisher/Getty Images

Sports gamblers in Ohio hoping to bet on some Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games are reportedly out of luck.

David Purdum of ESPN reported gambling regulators in the state informed licensed sportsbooks to stop taking bets on Alabama games due to "suspicious wagering activity" for Friday's contest against the LSU Tigers.

According to Purdum, U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based firm that monitors betting markets, issued an alert regarding the game in which No. 1 LSU was approximately a -245 (bet $245 to win $100) favorite.

The Tigers jumped out to an 8-1 lead through seven innings, but Alabama scored the next five runs to cut the final deficit to 8-6. LSU ended up sweeping the weekend series.

The Crimson Tide are 30-15 overall and 9-12 in SEC play this season. Next up is a three-game set at home against Vanderbilt starting Thursday.

