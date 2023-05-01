Yankees' Aaron Judge Placed on IL With Hip Injury; Franchy Cordero Recalled

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New York Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge was put on the 10-day injury list with a right hip strain Monday, the team announced. The designation is retroactive to April 28 after he suffered the injury Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

He underwent an MRI exam Friday and it was deemed that the injury wasn't anything too serious.

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the team wanted to wait and see how Judge progressed before making any decisions on whether or not to put him on the IL.

"Aaron's doing better," Boone said. "We're going to wait to see, today and [Sunday], see how we're doing to see if this is something we want to take a 10-day [IL stint] or if he is ready to play by Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday, we'll kind of keep that in play. But it'll be something we pay attention to here. … He's shown a lot of improvements here over the last two days."

Retroacting the designation to Friday allows the reigning AL MVP to return to the field as quickly as possible.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move.

Judge suffered the injury in the fourth inning of Thursday's 4-2 win over the Rangers while he was sliding head-first into third base. It caused him to exit the game and he missed the remaining three matchups of the series, all of which were losses for the Yankees.

Coming off a historic season in which he hit an American League record 62 homers, Judge has had another good start to the year, hitting .261/.352/.511 with six homers and 14 RBIs having played in all of New York's first 26 games prior to the injury.

With this three-game losing streak, the Yankees have fallen to last place in the AL East, tied with the Boston Red Sox at 15-14 in a loaded division. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by eight games.

New York will need their superstar back in the lineup as soon as possible to avoid falling into a bigger hole.