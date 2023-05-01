Matthew Delaney, Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player, Struck by Bullet During Game

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Matthew Delaney, a baseball player at Texas A&M-Texarkana, was struck by a stray bullet during a game against University of Houston-Victoria on Sunday.

"The incident started as a disturbance there that lead to two men shooting at each other in front of the house," Texarkana PD wrote in a Facebook post. "One of those errant rounds traveled about 400 yards and struck the innocent victim at the ball field."

Delaney underwent surgery and is currently considered in stable condition. The game was stopped when Delaney was shot and called a no-contest.

Demarco Banks turned himself in to the police and is facing charges of deadly conduct. A warrant for arrest has been filed for Kamauri Butler on aggravated assault charges. Police said they believe Banks and Butler were the two firing shots that led to Delaney being struck.

Three others were also arrested on related charges but are not believed to have fired shots.