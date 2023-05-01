Mike Tyson Wants Logan Paul; WWE Rumors on Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Robert Roode

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Mike Tyson Wants to Wrestle Logan Paul

Mike Tyson never wound up going head-to-head against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania the way WWE once hoped, but that could change—if only Iron Mike can get his hands on Logan Paul.

"Have you ever seen me wrestle before?" Tyson told Forbes. "I would do it! I would kick his [expletive] ass, yes I would do it. Even though I love him, though.

"This is what I found out about WrestleMania: Everybody says 'that's fake, that's fake.' But the check is real. Deep down inside—don't let [WWE] know—I would do this for free."

Tyson was famously part of the build for WrestleMania XIV, serving as a special guest enforcer for the WWE championship match between Austin and Shawn Michaels. Many believe Tyson's involvement in that match was pivotal for swinging the Monday Night Wars in WWE's favor.

That said, Iron Mike never wound up actually competing in a match with the company.

There's no word on why the former heavyweight champion would change that for Paul, who recently re-signed with WWE on a new long-term contract. If the dream match happens, there would be no shortage of intrigue from fans.

Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss Likely Still Paired Moving Forward

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss remain absent from WWE television and interestingly enough are ineligible to be drafted as part of this week's draft.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that indicates Bliss and Wyatt are still slated for a storyline going forward when Wyatt is able to return.

"There was nothing on Bray Wyatt whatsoever, and not just him, but nothing on Alexa Bliss either, and Alexa Bliss is ready to return," Meltzer said. "So, that tells me that they have plans for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt together, because if they didn't have plans for them together, then Alexa Bliss would have been back, and she would have been drafted and she was not."

Wyatt has been out since before WrestleMania because of an undisclosed illness. Bliss has not appeared on WWE programming since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She was confronted by Uncle Howdy after the loss as part of a seemingly ongoing storyline to bring her back to the dark side.

Wyatt and Bliss were working together before Wyatt's surprising 2021 firing.

Fightful Select reported Wyatt is "excited to make his way back whenever he's able." No further details on Wyatt's illness or his potential return date have been given, which leaves Bliss and the man behind the Uncle Howdy character in a state of limbo moving forward.

Robert Roode Left Out of WWE Draft Due to Injury

It does not appear we'll be hearing "Glorious" blast out in arenas any time soon.

Robert Roode remains out of action after undergoing neck fusion surgery last fall. It's expected Roode will miss most, if not all, of 2023 while recovering, leading to WWE keeping him off the available rosters for the recent draft, according to Fightful Select.

Rather than having him drafted to a brand, it's likely WWE will have Roode put on whichever roster fits him best when he's available. It's worth noting Roode's recent tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, went undrafted and is now a free agent.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.