Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Says He's 'Very' Banged Up with Hip Injury After Heat Loss

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

A Game 1 loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals is not the only bad news for the New York Knicks.

Following the 108-101 loss to the Miami Heat, center Mitchell Robinson confirmed that he has been dealing with a hip injury. His pain testimony was not positive.

Robinson scored seven points and brought down 14 rebounds in the game, which exceeded his averages for the 2022-23 season. His 34 minutes were fourth among Knicks in the game.

Robinson played 59 games for the Knicks in 2022-23 and has dealt with knee and thumb injuries. He previously had hip issues in 2021.

He had sent mixed signals about his happiness earlier in the season, but downplayed concerns. His 9.4 rebounds per game was the highest of his career, although his 7.4 points per game were his second-lowest.

If Robinson were to miss time with the injury, it appears that Isaiah Hartenstein would fill the hole. He averaged five points in 19.9 minutes during the regular season and chipped in two points in 14 minutes in Game 1.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.