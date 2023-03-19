Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Says He's Happy with Role Despite 'Tired Asf' Snapchat Post

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson downplayed the significance of a social media post in which he was critical of his role with the team.

Robinson told The Athletic's Fred Katz the matter is "in the past" and that he's content with his place in New York's rotation.

"If I wasn't, then I wouldn't be playing how I just did," he said.

The 7-footer had eight points, nine rebounds and one block in Saturday's 116-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Robinson raised some eyebrows when he wrote on Snapchat he was "tired asf of just being out there for cardio."

Playing time hasn't been a problem for the 24-year-old. He's playing 27.3 minutes a night and has started in all but one of his 50 appearances this season. His comment, however, alluded to the fact he has a 9.8 percent usage rate, well below his career average (11.7), per Basketball Reference.

Unfortunately for Robinson, it might be a case of if it ain't broke, don't fix it for the Knicks. New York is fifth in offensive rating (116.2), per NBA.com, so head coach Tom Thibodeau may not want to do anything that disrupts the status quo.