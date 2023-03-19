X

    Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Says He's Happy with Role Despite 'Tired Asf' Snapchat Post

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 7: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks gestures against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
    Adam Hunger/Getty Images

    New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson downplayed the significance of a social media post in which he was critical of his role with the team.

    Robinson told The Athletic's Fred Katz the matter is "in the past" and that he's content with his place in New York's rotation.

    "If I wasn't, then I wouldn't be playing how I just did," he said.

    The 7-footer had eight points, nine rebounds and one block in Saturday's 116-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

    Robinson raised some eyebrows when he wrote on Snapchat he was "tired asf of just being out there for cardio."

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat:<br>"Tired asf of just being out there for cardio fam like I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy 🤦🏾‍♂️"<br>"Disappearing for a while" <a href="https://t.co/1PiWUiyYcp">pic.twitter.com/1PiWUiyYcp</a>

    Playing time hasn't been a problem for the 24-year-old. He's playing 27.3 minutes a night and has started in all but one of his 50 appearances this season. His comment, however, alluded to the fact he has a 9.8 percent usage rate, well below his career average (11.7), per Basketball Reference.

    Unfortunately for Robinson, it might be a case of if it ain't broke, don't fix it for the Knicks. New York is fifth in offensive rating (116.2), per NBA.com, so head coach Tom Thibodeau may not want to do anything that disrupts the status quo.

