Knicks' Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat: 'Tired Asf of Just Being out There for Cardio'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While the vibes around the New York Knicks have been very positive this season, Mitchell Robinson is not feeling great about his role with the team.

Robinson had a post on Snapchat after Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers bemoaning his lack of involvement in the offense: "Tired asf of just being out there for cardio fam like I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy."

Head coach Tom Thibodeau certainly has no issues playing Robinson. The 24-year-old is averaging 28.6 minutes per game in 11 starts since returning from a fractured thumb injury on Feb. 24.

In the past two games against the Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, Robinson has attempted a total of six shots. He took one field-goal attempt in 33 minutes in the Knicks' 122-120 win over the Miami Heat on March 3.

Robinson's 27.3 minutes per game in 49 appearances this season is on pace to be the second-highest total of his career (27.5 in 2020-21). His 4.8 field-goal attempts per contest is identical to what he averaged in 2021-22.

Defense has always been Robinson's calling card in the NBA. The Knicks' defensive rating with him is six points better than when he doesn't play (113.3 to 119.3). He's averaging more than four offensive and defensive rebounds per game.

If Robinson had enough games to qualify for the leaderboard, his 1.6 blocks per game would be tied with Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porziņģis for sixth in the NBA.

It is perhaps a little surprising that Robinson isn't getting more touches since Jalen Brunson has missed five of the past six games, but the Knicks aren't lacking in offensive playmakers. Julius Randle leads the team with 18.7 field-goal attempts per game.

Immanuel Quickley is becoming a bigger part of the offense with at least 20 points in five of the past nine games. Josh Hart is shooting 58.7 percent from the field in 14 games since being acquired from the Blazers on Feb. 9.

Things have worked out with the Knicks currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-30 record.

Robinson, who signed a four-year, $60 million contract in July, is a key player for them and smoothing over any issues about his role will be important for Thibodeau as they prepare for a potential playoff run.