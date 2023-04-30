Biggest Dominoes Still to Fall in NFL RB Market After D'Andre Swift 2023 Draft Trade

0 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While the football world was largely (and rightfully) focused on the NFL draft over the past three days, we had some player movement that didn't directly involve rookie selections.

The Detroit Lions used the 12th overall pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, which made veteran D'Andre Swift expendable. Two days later, Detroit sent Swift and the No. 249 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 219th overall pick and a 2025 fourth-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While that isn't a ton of value, it's at least something for a player who didn't seem to have a future in Detroit beyond this season. Swift is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the Eagles got a proven dual-threat back instead of taking a flier on an unproven prospect late in the draft.

With the draft now over, teams that didn't address their running back need could look to fill those holes on the trade or free-agent markets.

Which running-back dominoes could be next to fall in the wake of the Swift deal? Let's take a look at what could happen next and make a few predictions. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

