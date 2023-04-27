Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Guarantees Game 7 vs. Lakers: 'We're Going to Be Back'

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane is confident that his team's Western Conference first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers is going the distance.

"We're going to be back for a Game 7 in front of the best fans in the NBA," Bane told reporters after Memphis held off elimination with a 116-99 home victory over L.A. in Game 5.

Memphis first needs to beat the Lakers in Los Angeles in Game 6. L.A. will advance to the second round with a win. If the Grizzlies get the victory, though, then they'll head back to Memphis.

This series could very well do so if Bane continues his torrid pace. The former TCU star has averaged 34.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last two games.

His 33-point, 10-rebound outing propelled the Grizz to the comfortable Game 5 victory.

On the flip side, Memphis has lost all four of its games (two regular season, two playoffs) on the road versus the Lakers.

Crypto.com Arena also promises to be a raucous environment for Game 6, which is set for Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday in Memphis at a to-be-determined time.