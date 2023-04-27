NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 27, 2023
Uncertainty reigned supreme as the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City approached.
Unlike last year, the quarterbacks drove the conversation. The top four options—Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis—could make legitimate arguments as to why they should go No. 1 overall.
Ultimately, the Carolina Panthers chose Young.
From there, those teams sitting behind the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick weren't entirely readable when it came to their preferences near the top of the class.
"People think … the decision's made, or decision-makers aren't telling anyone," Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder. "That's not true a lot of times. Honestly, this is as much intrigue and as much debate [as I've seen]. You have four guys and they're all worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Any of the four you take at [No.] 1, people can't slam anyone for it."
1. Carolina Panthers (via Chicago)
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Strengths: Creativity within and outside pocket, decision-making and ball placement, adept at finding passing lanes and adjusting arm angles, fearless despite small stature
Weaknesses: Outlier in terms of size, good but not great natural arm talent, sometimes leaves pocket prematurely
Bryce Young embodies the spirit of Yoda as he enters the professional ranks. "Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? And well you should not."
Every discussion regarding Young comes down to one simple understanding: He's under 5'11" and weighs 204 pounds (though his actual playing weight might be lower than the number from the NFL Scouting Combine).
An entire evaluation will be built around the fact that certain organizations and evaluators won't be able to get past his stature. Even so, Young is considered a legitimate top-end talent and arguably the most natural at playing quarterback in this year's class.
In truth, the sport continues to evolve. More of an emphasis has been placed on the creativity of an individual at the game's most important position. Young extends plays. He works in traffic and converts from odd angles. He's magical in how he can make a play come together despite his stature.
Two things are true: First, quarterbacks are more protected than ever. Even so, all quarterbacks get dinged, no matter their size. What truly matters is how those individuals can change the course of a franchise.
Despite being the ultimate outlier, Young is a Jedi within the pocket, as he can overcome dire situations.
One league executive described the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a "mental savant," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
An AFC personnel evaluator added: "Most pro-ready. Sees the whole field better than anyone."
The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the trigger on the franchise quarterback they've been searching for since Cam Newton's body began to break down and he left prior to the 2020 campaign.
To get their man, they had to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick by sending this year's ninth overall pick, a second-round selection, next year's first and a 2025 second, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears.
Young lands in a situation where he'll have former NFL quarterbacks as his head coach in Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach in Josh McCown. Those guys saw how Young conducted himself, absorbed information and played the game. When all of those factors were taken into consideration, his size didn't matter.
Grade: A
2. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Strengths: Precision passer, deadly from a clean pocket, gets the ball out quickly, takes what's available and doesn't force passes
Weaknesses: Muddied pockets limit effectiveness, athleticism was never on full display at collegiate level, can be fooled by post-snap coverage realignments
C.J. Stroud's game feels like watching smooth jazz being played out on the field yet, ironically, it sometimes lacks the creativity often found within the musical discipline.
Everything comes easily. Stroud's mechanics are compact. His throwing stroke is tight and efficient. His footwork in his drops is quick and on point. The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year thrives when working in rhythm and on time.
The biggest concern throughout his evaluation is how he handles pressure and what occurs when the structure of a play breaks down around him.
While those perceived issues persisted through two seasons despite an 85-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Stroud's performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal put most of them to rest.
In arguably the best single-game effort from any prospect in this year's draft class, Stroud deftly navigated the pressure and overwhelming state of the Bulldogs' vaunted defense. The quarterback made play after play to keep his team in the game when the Buckeyes had no right to be. Ultimately, he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-41 loss.
The Houston Texans made the logical choice by addressing the game's most important position. With all of the predraft bluster of the team bypassing a quarterback, someone in the organization understood the franchise's previous standing with Davis Mills as its top quarterback option. Stroud emerged as QB1 in this year's class, according to Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. League evaluators loved his makeup, too. "Might be the cleanest prospect," an NFL exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Prototypical size (6'3", 214), arm, accuracy. Maybe not a premium athlete but might be a little underrated in that regard. He's impressive."
The Texans needed a quarterback since they decided to move on from Deshaun Watson, and Stroud can immediately thrive in an offense with a strong offensive line and Dameon Pierce behind (or beside him). Plus, the Texans have another first-round selection to further address roster concerns.
Grade: A
3. Houston Texans (via Arizona)
Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
Strengths: Quick first step, heavy hands, physical at the point of attack, equally good in both phases of the game, disciplined defender, excellent when stunting and on slants thanks to elite lateral ability, high motor
Weaknesses: Not quite as flexible off edge as some elite pass-rushers
Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is a historically good prospect, hence why he's the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's No. 1 overall player in the class. When compared to some of the best defenders of the last 15 years, Anderson has them all beat. The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year proved to be more productive than fellow early entrants Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett and Travon Walker–all of whom went No. 1 overall in their respective draft classes.
Anderson, who played three seasons for the Crimson Tide, even posted more career sacks than Aaron Donald and tackles for loss than Ndamukong Suh when both of those dominant collegiate defenders played four years. A certain level of intimidation exists because Anderson is such a well-rounded prospect.
"He's like Derrick Thomas. He has great get-off and length," an anonymous coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
"When we played against Myles Garrett, we said, 'Let's run right at him.' The thing with Will is he's equally good against the run. He's hard to chip. You try to put two guys on him, and he does just as good a job of twisting and moving."
The Houston Texans are not messing around one bit. First, the organization lands its franchise quarterback in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Then, it doubles back by trading to the third overall pick to get its defensive centerpiece in Anderson. Arizona received this year's 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall selection, next year's first- and third-round picks. DeMeco Ryans made a massive statement that the Texans are no longer rebuilding. They're here to compete for the AFC South. A better start can't be imagined after landing the class' QB1 and No. 1 overall prospect.
Cue the video, "I want you to put the word out there, that we back up."
Grade: A+