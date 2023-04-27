NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Make $107.55M in 2024 After Jets Contract Restructure

Elsa/Getty Images

After reworking his contract to help the New York Jets' salary cap for this season, Aaron Rodgers is set to make a lot of money in 2024.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, Rodgers' total compensation for 2024 is $107.55 million after he agreed to push his fully-guaranteed $58.3 million option bonus to next year.

The compensation includes the $58.3 million option bonus, the original $47 million option bonus in 2024 from the contract he signed with the Green Bay Packers and a $1.21 million base salary.

