Jets' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Aaron Rodgers Trade

The New York Jets have finally found their quarterback after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported:

The Jets entered the day with $8.6 million available in salary-cap space, per Spotrac, and must now fit in Rodgers' $31.6 million cap hit for 2023.

Jets fans have been waiting on this announcement, with Rodgers telling The Pat McAfee Show on March 15 that his intention was to play in New York this season:

It took some time for the two sides to complete the deal, but Rodgers is now on his way to the Jets, creating an exciting offense heading into 2023.

Jets Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle

RB: Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovon Knight, Ty Johnson

WR: Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman Jr.

WR: Corey Davis, Denzel Mims

WR: Allen Lazard

TE: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert

LT: Duane Brown, Eric Smith

LG: Laken Tomlinson, Wes Schweitzer

C: Connor McGovern, Tryston Colon

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Chris Glasser

RT: Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell

The offensive line still has major question marks that the Jets must address before the start of the season, but the skill positions are as good as nearly any team in the NFL.

Rodgers is coming off a down year, but he won MVP awards in each of his previous two seasons and has four MVPs in his career. Even with his struggles, he finished seventh in the league in touchdown passes and 11th in passing yards.

The 39-year-old reunites with his top receiver from last year, Allen Lazard, who led the Packers with 60 catches and 788 yards in 2022. However, the pressure will be off Lazard with several other quality options around him.

Garrett Wilson should still be the No. 1 target after winning the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season. The 2022 No. 10 overall draft pick had 1,103 receiving yards in 2022, averaging 4.6 yards after the catch per reception.

Rodgers will enjoy throwing the 22-year-old short passes and watching them turn into easy touchdowns.

Mecole Hardman Jr. is also expected to make plays down the field after joining the Jets:

Corey Davis has had big performances in the past and could play a key role in 2023, while tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah will be valuable in the middle of the field. Even after trading away Elijah Moore, there is more than enough depth in the receiving corps heading into next season.

In the backfield, all eyes will be on Breece Hall as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 7. The running back was one of the most exciting players in the NFL before the injury, with 681 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in seven games.

If the 21-year-old can return to full strength, New York will have a lot of playmakers around one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history.

Adding this to the No. 4 scoring defense in the NFL makes the Jets extremely scary going into 2023.