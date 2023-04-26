Cardinals' Kyler Murray Has Made 'Good' Progress in Knee Injury Rehab, HC Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making progress in his rehab from a season-ending knee injury that caused him to miss the team's final four regular-season games in 2022.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams:

"He's moving along well. I think he made a good progression this last week. I'm excited where he's at. I know he's champing at the bit. That's what I'm going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays. This guy wants to be out there right now, but he's got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he's mentally and physically healthy and ready to go."

Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots and underwent surgery in January. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jan. 29 that he was expected to miss the start of the 2023 campaign as he rehabs.

"My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right," Rapoport said. "He is young. He's got a long career. He's not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don't see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly."

Murray's injury was just another blow in a disastrous season for the Cardinals, who finished 4-13 and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

Arizona entered the offseason in need of a reset and fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. It also replaced general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down after the campaign, with Monti Ossenfort.

It will be difficult for the Cardinals to reach the postseason, especially if Murray is sidelined to begin the year. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

Murray is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 14 games. He also rushed for 423 yards and five scores.

When Murray returns, we'll see how he performs under a new head coach in Gannon.