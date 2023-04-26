Deion Sanders on Colorado Transfers: 'We Know What We Want' and 'Don't Settle'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Deion Sanders has seen an unheard of mass exodus of players since taking over at Colorado, but the Buffaloes' new head coach does not seem worried.

"I'm not just making this stuff up as we go. We know what we want, and I don't concede. I don't settle. I know what I want, and I know what I'm gonna get," Sanders said on The Pat McAfee Show of the players he plans on bringing in to build the roster.

Colorado has had 45 players enter the transfer portal since Sanders was named head coach, something that was by design as the Hall of Fame cornerback attempts to remake the program in his image. That has led to some clear bad blood between Sanders and former players, who criticized him of being uncaring in his actions.

"I'm not sure he knew the names of half the kids he got rid of," former Colorado offensive lineman Travis Gray said, per David Ubben of The Athletic. "He was worried about who he brought in. If you were on the 1-11 team, it seemed like he didn't really care about us at all. He already said he was going to get rid of 25-30 of us, and that's exactly what he did."

While Sanders has been open about his desire for a complete overhaul, the way he's gone about enacting change will undoubtedly rub some the wrong way. He's even made his criticisms of former Colorado players public via his Coach Prime series, which runs on Amazon Prime.

"A lot of people talk about they wanna go to the pros, but they're not willing to do what it takes to get to that level. I want those people who are willing to do what it takes to get to this level. ... We already know what we've got coming in—y'all just don't know," Sanders said. "... There's no way I could put new furniture in this beautiful home if we don't clean out the old furniture."

Sanders has already brought in several high-profile transfers, highlighted by cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is Deion's son. Both starred at Jackson State and are expected to play major roles in the turnaround Sanders hopes to have.

Colorado went 1-11 last season and has not won more than five games since 2016.