NFL Draft 2023: Latest Odds, Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1
We're almost there, football fans. The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled to kick off in just over 24 hours, meaning we'll finally get answers to some of the burning predraft questions.
Which quarterback will the Carolina Panthers take first overall? Will the Houston Texans really pass on the chance to take a quarterback with the second pick? Will the Arizona Cardinals do Kyler Murray a favor and draft an offensive lineman at No. 3, like he reportedly wants?
Just how early will a team select running back Bijan Robinson?
Questions remain because this is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. Here, you find a look at the latest draft odds, expert predictions from around the web and a full Round 1 mock.
Draft Odds
No. 3 Overall Pick
Paris Johnson Jr. +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
C.J. Stroud +275
Tyree Wilson +350
Will Anderson Jr. +350
Anthony Richardson +600
Will Levis +900
No. 4 Overall Pick
Will Levis +130
C.J. Stroud +200
Anthony Richardson +340
Will Anderson Jr. +450
Paris Johnson Jr. +800
Tyree Wilson +1000
Total Defensive Backs Drafted Round 1
Over 5.5 -195 (bet $195 to win $100)
Under 5.5 +155
Total Quarterbacks Drafted Round 1
Over 4.5 -250
Under 4.5 +200
Total Tight Ends Drafted Round 1
Over 2 -300
Under 2 +225
Total Wide Receivers Drafted Round 1
Over 3.5 -125
Under 3.5 -105
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Expert Roundup and Predictions
The betting seems to start with the No. 3 selection, which may indicate that a few folks are keyed in to how the first two picks will go.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be the pick for the Carolina Panthers at No. 1. That was the universal pick in recent mock drafts by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, ESPN's Matt Miller, ProFootballTalk's Peter King and NFL Media's Bucky Brooks.
Could the consensus be wrong? Of course, it could. Carolina could throw everyone a curveball and take Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis instead.
Richardson, it's worth noting, dramatically narrowed the gap with Stroud for the No. 1 QB spot in the B/R Scouting Department's final draft rankings.
The prediction here, though, is that Carolina snags the former Crimson Tide standout who, aside from a smaller frame (5'10", 204 lbs), has all the tools to be a star in the pros.
At No. 2, the Texans appear to be seriously considering a top defensive prospect instead of a quarterback. The B/R Scouting Department paired Houston with Stroud, but Miller, King and Brooks all went defense.
Miller paired Houston with Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., while King and Brooks both sent Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson to the Texans.
"The ultra-athletic edge defender gives first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans a high-end pass-rusher to build around.," Brooks wrote.
The prediction here is that Houston does go with a defensive prospect, for two reasons. Firstly, Ryans is a defensive coach and needs to find his star on that side of the ball. Secondly, the Texans should still be able to land a signal-caller by moving up from the No. 12 pick—or by staying put, if things fall perfectly.
Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is the betting favorite to go No. 3. However, none of the mocks have him going there. The Scouting Department has the Indianapolis Colts trading up for Richardson, while King has the Tennessee Titans moving up for Stroud. Miller has Wilson going to Arizona, while Brooks has Anderson at No. 3.
The prediction here is that the Cardinals trade out of their draft slot.
Levis is the betting favorite to go No. 4, but only King actually paired him with Indy. Miller and Brooks both predict Stroud to become a Colt. The prediction here is that the Colts really do want Levis.
Robinson might be the best offensive player in this draft—he is on the B/R board—but because of his position, it's hard to predict where he will land.
The Scouting Department has him going 22nd to the Baltimore Ravens, while Miller has him going one spot earlier to the Los Angeles Chargers. King pairs Robinson with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, while Brooks sends him to the New England Patriots at No. 14.
"This is too high to pick Robinson, of course. I do know the Falcons really want to trade down, and I do know they like Robinson (who doesn’t?)," King wrote.
The prediction here is that Robinson goes sooner than later, though not quite as high as No. 8 to Atlanta.
Round 1 Mock
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech
3. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade from ARI): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
4. Tennessee Titans (projected trade from IND via ARI): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
11. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade from TEN): Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
14. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
16. Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
18. Detroit Lions: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
20. Seattle Seahawks: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
21. Miami Dolphins: FORFEIT
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
25. New York Giants: Steve Avila, OL, TCU
26. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
27. Buffalo Bills: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
29: New Orleans Saints (from SF via DEN): Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
30. Philadelphia Eagles: O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
