NFL Draft 2023: Latest Odds, Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1

The betting seems to start with the No. 3 selection, which may indicate that a few folks are keyed in to how the first two picks will go.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be the pick for the Carolina Panthers at No. 1. That was the universal pick in recent mock drafts by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, ESPN's Matt Miller, ProFootballTalk's Peter King and NFL Media's Bucky Brooks.



Could the consensus be wrong? Of course, it could. Carolina could throw everyone a curveball and take Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis instead.

Richardson, it's worth noting, dramatically narrowed the gap with Stroud for the No. 1 QB spot in the B/R Scouting Department's final draft rankings.



The prediction here, though, is that Carolina snags the former Crimson Tide standout who, aside from a smaller frame (5'10", 204 lbs), has all the tools to be a star in the pros.

At No. 2, the Texans appear to be seriously considering a top defensive prospect instead of a quarterback. The B/R Scouting Department paired Houston with Stroud, but Miller, King and Brooks all went defense.

Miller paired Houston with Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., while King and Brooks both sent Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson to the Texans.

"The ultra-athletic edge defender gives first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans a high-end pass-rusher to build around.," Brooks wrote.

The prediction here is that Houston does go with a defensive prospect, for two reasons. Firstly, Ryans is a defensive coach and needs to find his star on that side of the ball. Secondly, the Texans should still be able to land a signal-caller by moving up from the No. 12 pick—or by staying put, if things fall perfectly.

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is the betting favorite to go No. 3. However, none of the mocks have him going there. The Scouting Department has the Indianapolis Colts trading up for Richardson, while King has the Tennessee Titans moving up for Stroud. Miller has Wilson going to Arizona, while Brooks has Anderson at No. 3.

The prediction here is that the Cardinals trade out of their draft slot.



Levis is the betting favorite to go No. 4, but only King actually paired him with Indy. Miller and Brooks both predict Stroud to become a Colt. The prediction here is that the Colts really do want Levis.



Robinson might be the best offensive player in this draft—he is on the B/R board—but because of his position, it's hard to predict where he will land.

The Scouting Department has him going 22nd to the Baltimore Ravens, while Miller has him going one spot earlier to the Los Angeles Chargers. King pairs Robinson with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, while Brooks sends him to the New England Patriots at No. 14.

"This is too high to pick Robinson, of course. I do know the Falcons really want to trade down, and I do know they like Robinson (who doesn’t?)," King wrote.

The prediction here is that Robinson goes sooner than later, though not quite as high as No. 8 to Atlanta.

