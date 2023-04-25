NFL Draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and QB Predictions in Latest Expert Mocks

NFL Draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and QB Predictions in Latest Expert MocksApril 25, 2023
The 2023 NFL draft is almost here, and quarterbacks will be a highlight of Round 1.
After weeks of uncertainty, the New York Jets finally got their quarterback, executing a trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday. As part of the deal, the Jets and Packers will swap picks in the first round—Green Bay will now pick at No. 13 instead of No. 15.
This should erase any lingering possibility of New York drafting a quarterback to replace Zach Wilson. However, there will be no shortage of teams seeking signal-callers Thursday night.
Where will quarterbacks like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis end up? Let's dive into the latest mock drafts from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, NFL Media's Eric Edholm and ProFootballTalk's Peter King to get an idea.
We'll dive into the top four quarterbacks here, as ranked by the B/R Scouting Department.
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Stroud is the top-ranked quarterback on the B/R board because of his high floor, accuracy and advanced processing capabilities.
"In the right environment, Stroud will raise the floor of an offense right away," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He's got the pre-snap vision, arm talent and accuracy to be functional sooner rather than later, and the progress he showed as the year went on suggests he has a capacity to improve rapidly."
However, Stroud might not have the ceiling of some other quarterbacks, which is why he's not trending to be the first off the board. According to King, he could become one of the last quarterbacks taken on opening night.
"A month ago, C.J. Stroud was the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the draft. Today, it's no lock he goes in the top seven," King wrote.
Predraft testing may have played a role in Stroud's slide—assuming it's not all a smokescreen. According to Bob McGinn of Go Long, Alabama's Bryce Young scored a 98 percent on the S2 Cognition test, while Stroud scored 18 percent. For teams that place a lot of value on test scores, Stroud's score is a red flag.
King still doesn't have Stroud falling very far in his mock, though. In a projected trade up, he has the Tennessee Titans taking the former Buckeye at No. 3. Edholm also has Young going at No. 3. Except he has the Las Vegas Raiders making a move up for the signal-caller.
The B/R Scouting Department has Stroud going No. 2 to the Texans, even though there has been some recent buzz about Houston passing on a quarterback with the second pick.
"In texts and calls with scouts, coaches and even agents throughout the past week, I couldn't find one person who truly believes the Texans will select a QB there," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.
Anthony Richardson, Florida
Florida's Anthony Richardson has become the wild card of Round 1. After a stunning combine performance—during which the 6'4", 244-pounder ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash—Richardson has moved into the No. 2 QB spot on the B/R board.
Richardson is an athletic marvel with the potential to be a dynamic dual threat at the pro level. However, the perception exists that the one-year starter is a raw prospect with a low floor.
According to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy, that perception is faulty.
"I do not see how his combo of pocket movement (as a passer), athleticism & arm fail in the NFL," Norris tweeted. "He's not raw. He's inexperienced. Difference is obvious when you see him download & learn from previous in-game moments."
Opinions on Richardson differ, as do his draft projections. The B/R Scouting Department has the Indianapolis Colts moving up one spot from No. 4 to grab the former Gator.
"Richardson's issues mostly boil down to timing and accuracy, which can be fixed with a couple of seasons of sharp coaching from Shane Steichen and Co.," Klassen wrote.
Edholm has Richardson falling to the Titans at No. 11, while King has him falling all the way to No. 23 and the Minnesota Vikings.
"Easily could go earlier—as high as four to Indianapolis. But the Vikings would be an intriguing spot for the raw Richardson," King wrote.
As King pointed out, Richardson's market might not be limited to teams that need a quarterback right away. In Minnesota, for example, he could sit behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking the reins. The Raiders and Jimmy Garoppolo could provide a similar situation.
Bryce Young, Alabama
The Alabama product is the third-ranked quarterback on the B/R board, though this has more to do with his size (5'10", 204 lbs) and physical limitations than his talent.
"Young is an excellent college player who needs to climb over a number of obstacles to work in the NFL. He may very well do it—he has the accuracy, playmaking creativity and baseline processing skills—but he is a major size outlier with good-not-great physical tools," Klassen wrote.
Recently, Young has been trending as the top choice for the Carolina Panthers at No. 1.
"It would be no short of a shock within the NFL right now if Bryce Young does not go No. 1 overall to Carolina," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said on NFL Network.
Unsurprisingly, all three mocks have this pairing at the very top.
"Talentwise, he has the goods to get it done with his anticipation, vision and creative genius," Edholm wrote. "Can he hold up for a 17-game slate every season? We'll see. But his charisma, leadership and rare intangibles should take Young a long way if he can stay healthy."
It certainly feels like Young will be Carolina's selection. However, it's worth noting that strange things can happen in the days leading up to the draft. This year, Levis has seen a late surge in the odds to be the No. 1 pick.
"The movement apparently traces to a Reddit post that claims Levis is telling friends and family that the Panthers have told him he'll be the top pick," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote Tuesday. "And so the line movement could be a reaction to a get-rich-quick, crypto-bro response to the news, which would have people putting heavy action on Levis."
Has Levis really spilled the proverbial beans? Is it a smokescreen? Is a rogue Redditor simply having a little fun? We probably won't find out until Thursday night, but the drama is all part of the predraft fun.
Will Levis, Kentucky
There's certainly no guarantee that Levis will be the first or even second quarterback off the board. However, it's beginning to feel like his floor is at No. 4 with Indianapolis. The Colts have been linked to Levis for much of the predraft process, and it doesn't appear to be mere smoke.
"The Will Levis-Colts buzz is very real, folks. Indianapolis seems to be extremely intrigued by the Kentucky quarterback," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay wrote Monday. " In fact, if Levis is off the board, I'm not sure what the Colts do from there."
Both King and Edholm have Levis landing with the Colts at No. 4 overall.
"Levis' IQ and football IQ are both strong, and that appeals to the Colts," King wrote. "He's a favorite of the Mannings, and that appeals to the Colts (though an overrated factor in the public's mind). And the Colts, it seems, have to pick Levis or Richardson to get off the quarterback-a-year merry-go-round."
With Indy trading up for Richardson in the B/R mock, the Kentucky product instead falls to the Titans at No. 11. From Klassen:
"Tennessee isn't ready for a quarterback prospect, but it's hard to pass on Levis with this pick. The offense already operates in such a manner that Levis is a natural fit. The 23-year-old does need to be more accurate, more mobile within the pocket and more consistent in his decision-making. But he's got the size, arm and aggressiveness to make it as a starter."
It's worth noting that the B/R mock is the only one that doesn't have Houston passing on a quarterback at No. 2. King has the Texans taking Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, while Edholm has them nabbing Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr.
In King's mock, Houston comes back for a quarterback at No. 12, snagging Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. While Hooker isn't part of the Big Four, he's another quarterback to keep an eye on as opening night unfolds.