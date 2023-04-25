NFL Draft 2023: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and QB Predictions in Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 4

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stroud is the top-ranked quarterback on the B/R board because of his high floor, accuracy and advanced processing capabilities.

"In the right environment, Stroud will raise the floor of an offense right away," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He's got the pre-snap vision, arm talent and accuracy to be functional sooner rather than later, and the progress he showed as the year went on suggests he has a capacity to improve rapidly."

However, Stroud might not have the ceiling of some other quarterbacks, which is why he's not trending to be the first off the board. According to King, he could become one of the last quarterbacks taken on opening night.

"A month ago, C.J. Stroud was the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the draft. Today, it's no lock he goes in the top seven," King wrote.



Predraft testing may have played a role in Stroud's slide—assuming it's not all a smokescreen. According to Bob McGinn of Go Long, Alabama's Bryce Young scored a 98 percent on the S2 Cognition test, while Stroud scored 18 percent. For teams that place a lot of value on test scores, Stroud's score is a red flag.

King still doesn't have Stroud falling very far in his mock, though. In a projected trade up, he has the Tennessee Titans taking the former Buckeye at No. 3. Edholm also has Young going at No. 3. Except he has the Las Vegas Raiders making a move up for the signal-caller.

The B/R Scouting Department has Stroud going No. 2 to the Texans, even though there has been some recent buzz about Houston passing on a quarterback with the second pick.

"In texts and calls with scouts, coaches and even agents throughout the past week, I couldn't find one person who truly believes the Texans will select a QB there," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote.