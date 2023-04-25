Ryan Tannehill 'Knows Where He Stands With Us' Amid Trade Rumors, Titans GM Says

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While they may be targeting a quarterback for the future in the draft, the Tennessee Titans seem to have no plans to move away from incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill entering next season.

Tannehill, 34, has been the subject of multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the former Pro Bowler is available if a team wanted to acquire him.

But Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon shot down any speculation over the signal caller during his pre-draft press conference Monday afternoon.

"Just to let you guys in, Ryan and I had a conversation back in February that was between Ryan and I, and Ryan and our organization, so Ryan knows where he stands with us, and that's really all that matters to me," Carthon said.

A good sign for both parties is that Tannehill showed up to the team's voluntary workout program that began April 17.

Tannehill enters 2023 coming off a season-ending ankle injury that he tried to fight through for most of the year before having to be put on injured reserve after aggravating it in Week 15.

He ended up playing in just 12 games in 2022, passing for 2,536 yards—the lowest mark since he got to Tennessee—to go along with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 98 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Titans only have Tannehill and Malik Willis—the organization's third-round pick last year—on their depth chart. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a move for a quarterback, maybe even with their first-round pick at No. 11 overall.

But Carthon says it has less to do with Tannehill and more with being ahead of the game at the sports' most important position.

"I think with the quarterback position, it's one of those positions where you really need to get in front of them," Carthon said. "That's one of the reasons I was at the pro days. As a part of my job, I went to Kentucky (Will Levis) this year, and went to Ohio State (C.J. Stroud), but I didn't get to Bama (Bryce Young) and I didn't get to Florida (Anthony Richardson)."

B/R NFL Scouting Department has the Titans taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the first round in their latest mock draft.