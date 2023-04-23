NFL Trade Rumors: Teams Believe Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Is Available Entering Draft

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson as the offseason continues, but another notable quarterback could be on the move as Thursday's NFL draft approaches.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter and brought up the possibility of the Tennessee Titans trading Ryan Tannehill with just one year remaining on his deal:

"Teams I talk to do believe that Tannehill could be, or is, available via trade. He's got a $36 million cap hit. New GM Ran Carthon is resetting this roster in a big way, they're making some moves. And so, right now they would need a replacement though, they would need somebody in place.

"So, do they draft one? I've talked to some teams who believe that the Titans are looking at moving up or even moving back from No. 11 because they have a lot of needs to fill. So, it's not all about the quarterback position. So, at least Ryan Tannehill is comfort food, he is available, and they know what to expect."

Tennessee selected Malik Willis with a third-round pick last year, but Fowler noted "most people I've talked to around the league would be surprised if he's the starter next year."

That could leave the Titans in something of a rebuilding phase with running back Derrick Henry also entering the final year of his contract.

Moving Tannehill could bring them additional draft capital to help accelerate that roster transition to one that is more focused on the future, and he could be a veteran presence for a team that needs such an option under center.

The Texas A&M product struggled at times last season while throwing for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and threw for more than 3,700 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

If nothing else, he could be a bridge quarterback for a team that doesn't necessarily have its franchise guy in place yet, which could generate some interest as trade discussions pick up around the draft.