McShay: Jahmyr Gibbs 'Hottest Name' Leading Up to 2023 NFL Draft; RB Will Go Round 1

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs has reportedly been flying up draft boards and is a hot commodity with the NFL draft just three days away on Thursday, according to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

On the latest episode of First Draft, with fellow analyst Mel Kiper Jr., McShay broke down how the All-SEC selection has worked his way to being a possible first-round pick in a relatively short amount of time.

"The hottest name of any player in the last 72 hours, just from talking to teams in the league ... Jahmyr Gibbs has been asked about more in the conversations I've had than any other player," McShay said. "... Go get your bet in right now, there will be two running backs in the first round. Jahmyr Gibbs is gonna go."

Gibbs has emerged as the clear-cut No. 2 behind Texas superstar Bijan Robinson in a very deep running back class. Some consider Robinson to be the best prospect in the entire draft, regardless of position.

A standout at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama, Gibbs has been compared to elite NFL talents like Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, according to McShay.

He's seen as a back that may not need as many carries thanks to how dominant he can be in the passing game.

"The Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook comps are running rampant throughout the league," McShay said. "We don't have to give him 25 touches or carries a game. Get him 17, 20, 22 touches, including maybe four or five catches in the passing game.

"... He is dynamic, he's explosive. He has the speed, the twitch, everything you look for. ... He's gonna be a huge difference maker."

In his lone season at Alabama in 2022, Gibbs was electric, finishing with 926 yards on 151 carries to go along with seven touchdowns on the ground. He also added 44 receptions for 444 yards and three more scores through the air.

He was a second-team All-American in 2021 while at Georgia Tech.

In B/R NFL Scouting Department's most recent big board, Gibbs was ranked as the second-best running back prospect in the draft class with a grade of 7.7 out of 10. He is ranked as the 32nd-best prospect overall.