Bijan Robinson 'Might Be the Best Player' in 2023 NFL Draft, AFC Exec Says

The hype train surrounding former Texas running back Bijan Robinson continues to gain speed as the NFL draft quickly approaches. Robinson has been the most hyped running back prospect to turn pro since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018.

But he isn't merely seen as just the best running back in this draft class. He's considered one of its most elite players, regardless of position.

One AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Robinson "might be the best player in the entire class." High praise considering that there are several elite quarterback prospects set to be taken in the first round.

