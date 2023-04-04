Bijan Robinson Considered 'Future Hall of Fame' Talent by Scouts Ahead of NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Running backs have generally been devalued by NFL teams, with more and more squads choosing to address the position in the later rounds at the draft.

But what if that player is a Hall of Fame-caliber talent? Because that's how some NFL evaluators feel about Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

"Basically that he is a gold-jacket type of player," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on Tuesday's SportsCenter when asked how NFL people were talking about Robinson. "In other words, if he doesn't get injured, he projects as a future Hall of Fame type of player."

Robinson turned more than a few heads during a three-year college career that saw him rush for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in 31 games. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

A running back hasn't been taken within the first 20 picks of the NFL draft since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018. Robinson is almost assuredly going to end that trend April 27.