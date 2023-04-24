Mercedes Moné Reportedly Signs New NJPW Contract; WWE Rumors on AJ Styles and Lita

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Mercedes Moné Signs NJPW Extension

Mercedes Moné is here to stay.

The CEO signed a new contract with Bushiroad hours before STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. She surprisingly lost the IWGP women's championship to Mayu Iwatani, but that does not mean her Japanese sojourn is over.

In fact, Moné committed to the NJPW Resurgence event in May during her post-match press conference.

Known as Sasha Banks during her stellar WWE run, Moné made her New Japan debut in January. She would defeat KAIRI the following month to win her first IWGP championship, but it was widely known she was on a short-term deal.

Perhaps the most intriguing question for wrestling fans is whether Moné will be under contract when New Japan and AEW collide at the Forbidden Door event in June. AEW was widely believed to be interested in Moné when her WWE contract expired, and this could give both parties a taste of what it's like to work together.

AJ Styles' Return Still Up in the Air

It does not appear AJ Styles is anywhere close to a return.

PW Insider reported there has been no update on Styles' status as he recovers from a broken ankle suffered in December. The former WWE champion has not even been seen at the Performance Center, which would indicate he's not even gearing up for a return at this point in his recovery.

Styles revealed earlier this year that he would miss at least four months.

"I talked to the foot and ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like 'dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, 'oh frick,'" Styles said.

The fact that the four-month timeline has passed without Styles returning is a bit concerning, but that could be a matter of WWE wanting him 100 percent healthy and equipped with a storyline worthy of his return.

WWE Has 'No Plans' for Lita

Lita's most recent run in WWE may be over.

PW Insider reported the company has "no plans" to use the Hall of Famer after she was attacked by Trish Stratus as part of Stratus' heel turn and program with Becky Lynch. It's possible Lita winds up returning to finish off that program at some point, but for now, it appears likely we've seen the last of her as a regular character.

The 48-year-old won tag-team gold with Lynch earlier this year but struggled at points with her in-ring work. It was clear we were watching a diminished version of the WWE legend, which is fair given her age and minimal ring work over the past 16 years.

Stratus, by contrast, has looked strong on both the mic and in the ring, so she should be a better feud for Lynch over the long term.

