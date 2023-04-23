X

    Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall, Bruins Offense Electrify Fans in Game 4 Win over Panthers

    Julia StumbaughApril 23, 2023

    Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) passes the puck as Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Today, Boston fans are feeling lucky that Jake DeBrusk is still a Bruin.

    DeBrusk, who requested a trade in November 2021, scored two goals on Sunday afternoon to help the Bruins put the Florida Panthers on the brink of elimination with a 6-2 Game 4 win.

    The Bruins, still missing their top-two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, now lead the first-round series 3-1.

    DeBrusk has five goals and nine points in his last 11 playoff games, and that's something Bruins fans aren't taking for granted—especially as he briefly left for the locker room on Sunday after taking a puck to the head.

    🍻 Brews & Bruins 🍻 @BrewsAndBruins

    Let the "two goals and a puck to the head" forever be known as a DeBrusk Hat Trick

    erika ❤️‍🔥 @_deathofseasons

    DeBrusk gets rocked in the head by a puck and comes back to score two goals, what an animal 😤

    Nick Godin @FlyingOrr

    I am not exaggerating when I say Jake DeBrusk is one of the Bruins best playoff performers in the last two decades

    Mathias @matthewtylerr

    I'm just so glad Debrusk stayed a Bruin man

    hvt @redsoxandstuff

    JAKE DEBRUSK YOUR TRADE REQUEST IS DENIED

    B @bjb2991

    What a turn around for jake debrusk this year going from wanting a trade under Cassidy to bring one of the top players under Montgomery <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>

    p - Marchand for Lady Byng (65-12-5) (2-1) @Marchy4Byng

    Jake DeBrusk heat map update: <a href="https://t.co/XRBZ2ZtBiO">pic.twitter.com/XRBZ2ZtBiO</a>

    The Panthers dominated early Sunday, putting the Bruins on their heels as they recorded the first 10 shots of the game.

    But if you give the 2022-23 Bruins an inch, they'll take a mile, and the Panthers gave several by taking a penalty halfway through the first period. Brad Marchand found a loose puck between Sergei Bobrovsky's legs during a scramble on the ensuing power play and shoved it home to take an early Bruins lead.

    That put the Panthers in a dangerous spot. In the regular season, the Bruins were an NHL-best 43-1-3 when scoring first. That's the best record held by any team in that situation since the 1945 Montréal Canadiens, per the TNT broadcast.

    Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall, Bruins Offense Electrify Fans in Game 4 Win over Panthers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    DeBrusk helped prove that record's prescience by scoring his first of the night on a power-play goal early in the second period.

    Matthew Tkachuk struck back late in the second, but it took the Bruins less than three minutes of the third to regain their two-goal advantage. Tyler Bertuzzi deflected a Brandon Carlo shot past Bobrovsky to make it 3-1.

    The goal marked Bertuzzi's fifth point of the series (two goals, three assists) and led Bruins fans to celebrate his acquisition at the trade deadline and consider what Boston might do with his status as a UFA this summer.

    Timmy Russo @Timatteo2

    The tyler bertuzzi pickup is looking more and more legendary as these playoffs go on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>

    Alex @NEAlexZil

    I don't care how much over the cap the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBruins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBruins</a> are they need to find away to retain Bertuzzi. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>

    Corey J. Maxwell @CMaxRI

    I'll admit it, when the Tyler Bertuzzi trade happened I wasn't a fan. I was wrong. 100% wrong. I'll own up to it. Re-sign him, he's the embodiment of a Bruin.

    Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNBCSB

    Bruins GM Don Sweeney's trade deadline pickups in this series so far.<br><br>Bertuzzi: 2 G, 4 A<br>Orlov: 0 G, 5 A<br>Hathaway: 17 hits (most among forwards)

    Derek Richter ⚒ @deutsch_richter

    I think it's safe to say Bertuzzi is working out quite well for the Bruins. Could be the difference maker for them in the playoffs.

    Matt Reed @MattReedNews

    Bertuzzi quickly becoming a Bruins legend

    The Panthers power play converted for the first time in the series as Sam Bennett scored with 14 minutes remaining, but Bruins took advantage of a Panthers turnover minutes later, and DeBrusk's second goal of the night made it 4-2.

    Taylor Hall put in the dagger by beating Bobrovsky with a slick breakaway tally, then added an empty-netter to stretch the Boston lead to 6-2.

    Hall now has a goal in each of his last three playoff games. That's a relief for Bruins fans who saw his miss over a month late in the regular season because of injury.

    Brett @BDvtwo

    Taylor Hall looking fresh is the biggest W of the postseason so far

    tomandgregfolyfe @disgustingbro1

    Taylor Hall just sent Bobrovsky to Miami with that Deke

    kris ✨ @juicydjoos

    That Taylor Hall goal was FILTHY oh my

    Josh Parker @JPark3rFL

    That was the scary Taylor Hall, absolutely ate Bob alive on that, this game and series feels over

    S.Hump @_shumps21

    Add Taylor Hall to the list of Bruins stepping up this postseason. What a start for him

    Boston capped off the win with a late brawl that began with Tkachuk and ended with Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark firing up fans as he attempted to drop the gloves.

    Liam @Liamrosa_

    Linus Ullmark is who Jordan Binnington thinks that he is

    alex ervin @alexervin928

    refs let Linus Ullmark fight challenge

    Abby @AbbyPomeroy1

    I did not have Linus Ullmark dropping the gloves on my 2023 Bingo Board

    Brendan Campbell @brendan_camp

    Linus Ullmark slamming his gloves to the ice was electric.

    Amalie Benjamin @AmalieBenjamin

    In case Boston didn't already love Linus Ullmark, the sequence of assist on Taylor Hall's goal and punch at Tkachuk's gonna do it.

    Boston ended the night with a 3-1 series lead despite the team's injury status. Bergeron is "likely" to return for Game 5, said head coach Jim Montgomery on Friday, giving the newly-confident Bruins an even better shot at closing out this series.

    Boston will have the chance to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals when the puck drops for Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7 p.m ET.