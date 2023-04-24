Browns' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Browns' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 24, 2023
The Cleveland Browns have quietly had a very good offseason thus far.
They added defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, beefed up their defensive line with Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, signed safety Juan Thornhill and traded for wideout Elijah Moore.
The bad news is that after the trade for Moore and the 2022 deal for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland doesn't have first- or second-round draft picks this year. The good news is that the Browns are short on glaring weaknesses and do have eight selections in this weekend's draft.
Cleveland's draft capital includes a pair of third-round selections: Nos. 74 and 98. Those picks won't generate headlines the way an early opening-night one might, but they can generate value.
What sort of talent can general manager Andrew Barry add late on Day 2? Let's examine three of the best realistic options for Cleveland in Round 3.
Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
Despite adding the likes of Tomlinson, Okoronkwo and Trystan Hill, Cleveland should continue building its defensive front. Schwartz's schemes place a lot of emphasis on strong defensive-line play, and the Browns had one of the NFL's most lackluster units in 2022.
Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton would be a great addition late in Round 3. The 68th-ranked player on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board could be within Cleveland's range because of a lack of splash plays in college.
The 21-year-old started 36 games for the Badgers but was largely used as a space-eating run defender who only occasionally created pressure (nine sacks in four seasons).
However, he really showed his potential as an interior pass-rusher during Senior Bowl week.
"Benton logged two quarterback hits in the National team's 27-10 victory over the American team on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama," Michael Hogan of 247Sports wrote. "But he stood out even more during the practices, dominating one-on-one matchups against different offensive linemen throughout the week."
More than just an upside pick, the 6'4", 309-pound Benton could contribute early as a run defender while developing under Schwartz into more of a disruptive all-around defender.
Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
While the Browns need to continue building their defensive front, they shouldn't ignore the linebacker position.
Cleveland brought back Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki in free agency, but they were part of a middling linebacker group in 2022.
The Browns ranked just 25th in yards per carry allowed (4.7) last season.
Oregon's Noah Sewell is a prospect Cleveland should have a chance to target in Round 3, and he'd be a great addition to the new-look defense. The fourth-ranked linebacker on the B/R board, he is a strong run defender who can bring additional pressure on third down.
"The former Duck's report reads more like an edge-defender's than it does a linebacker's, as he's strong against the run and has a few pass-rush moves he can win with," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
In his three seasons at Oregon, Sewell tallied 218 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. While he might not be great in coverage, the Browns have linebackers like Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who are well-suited for pass defense.
In Cleveland, the 6'1", 245-pound Sewell could thrive as a two-down run-stopper who comes off the field or rotates in with Okoronkwo on the edge in nickel packages.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Even with star running back Nick Chubb and 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford on the roster, Cleveland could use some backfield depth after losing D'Ernest Johnson and parting with Kareem Hunt this offseason.
The Browns were willing to let Hunt go because they believe his speed is "slipping," according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears could be the perfect addition to help offset the losses of Hunt and Johnson.
"Spears wins primarily with burst and speed," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He plays with wicked explosion. In tight spaces, Spears can cut effortlessly side-to-side, both behind the line of scrimmage and when maneuvering the second level."
The 5'10", 201-pounder isn't the biggest back, but he's a nimble, quick dual-threat who doesn't lack pass-protection skills. At Tulane last season, he handled 229 carries for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two more scores.
While the 21-year-old didn't run the 40-yard-dash at the combine, he ran a 4.47-second 40 at Tulane's Pro Day. He has the burst and straight-line speed that the Browns believe Hunt no longer possesses.
Spears would be a terrific complement to Chubb and a fine replacement for Hunt as Cleveland's new third-down and change-of-pace option.
*College statistics from Sports Reference.