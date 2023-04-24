Browns' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have quietly had a very good offseason thus far.

They added defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, beefed up their defensive line with Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, signed safety Juan Thornhill and traded for wideout Elijah Moore.

The bad news is that after the trade for Moore and the 2022 deal for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland doesn't have first- or second-round draft picks this year. The good news is that the Browns are short on glaring weaknesses and do have eight selections in this weekend's draft.

Cleveland's draft capital includes a pair of third-round selections: Nos. 74 and 98. Those picks won't generate headlines the way an early opening-night one might, but they can generate value.



What sort of talent can general manager Andrew Barry add late on Day 2? Let's examine three of the best realistic options for Cleveland in Round 3.

