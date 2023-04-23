X

    Donovan Mitchell Blasted by Fans for Disappearance in Cavs' Game 4 Loss vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks are one win away from advancing past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

    New York seized a commanding 3-1 lead in its series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 102-93 victory in Sunday's Game 4 at a raucous Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson led the way with 29 points, six rebounds and six assists, but it was far from a one-man show with RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart also playing well.

    Cleveland needed an impressive performance from its star player to win in such an environment, and it got the opposite of that.

    Donovan Mitchell finished with 11 points and six turnovers on 5-of-18 shooting from the field. His first points in the entire second half came when there were fewer than three minutes remaining, and he drew plenty of criticism for his showing:

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    The worst game of the season for Donovan Mitchell could not have come at a worse time.

    kyle @knicks_tape99

    Jalen Brunson is the best player in a playoff series with Donovan Mitchell in it again 🤔🤔🤔

    Lane (2-1) @lane_shaffer10

    Donovan Mitchell for three: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/uIrUf3Elvm">pic.twitter.com/uIrUf3Elvm</a>

    Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20

    You never want to have this night in the playoffs but for Donovan Mitchell to have that night in *this specific* game is tough.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Donovan Mitchell has more Turnovers than the entire Knicks team at halftime. <a href="https://t.co/CtH3ALXe4R">pic.twitter.com/CtH3ALXe4R</a>

    Gadiel @gadielcartagena

    in no way questioning Donovan Mitchell's talent but 100% questioning his shot selection <br><br>Credit to the Knicks for doing a good job but feels like Spida is making things harder for himself than they need to be

    Sir Yacht @SirYacht_

    Donovan Mitchell shoots the ball even a little under average and the Cavs are winning this game.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Is that Jalen Brunson outplaying Donovan Mitchell again?

    Wyatt @hooplawyatt

    Has Donovan Mitchell forgotten he's also really good at getting points at the basket

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    Donovan Mitchell is a mess today. 0-8 in the second half. All the pretty moves don't help if you can't hit them when it matters.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Things I never thought I'd see in a playoff game<br><br>1- Cedi Osman playing better than Donovan Mitchell 😭

    Tim Bielik @timbielik

    I can't understand why Donovan Mitchell doesn't just try to force his way to the rim. Settling for jumpers that aren't going down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>

    AC @ClevelandsOwnAC

    Donovan Mitchell today <a href="https://t.co/jr4s3g16Mi">pic.twitter.com/jr4s3g16Mi</a>

    New York's defense on Mitchell was one reason it was able to set the tone right from the start as it built a 15-point lead in the second quarter. Throw in Brunson spearheading the offensive effort by creating shots for himself and others and Robinson owning the boards against the Cavaliers bigs, and it seemed like the home team was going to run away with it.

    Darius Garland had other ideas and took over the third quarter as the visitors came charging back. His lob to Jarrett Allen gave Cleveland the lead and left the outcome very much in doubt heading to the fourth.

    Still, the Cavaliers continued to get nothing but poor shot selection from Mitchell all while Brunson was controlling play on the other end. And when Cleveland started doubling Brunson, Barrett and Hart made winning plays in crunch time.

    The formula was enough for the Knicks to put the game away even as Garland did his best to keep his team within striking distance while his backcourt mate struggled.

    If Cleveland doesn't get a better performance from Mitchell when the series returns home for Wednesday's Game 5, its season will come to an end.