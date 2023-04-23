X

    Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Can Keep Prize Money Purse from KO Loss Despite Bet

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks reacts after defeating Ryan Garcia in the black trunks by knockout in the seventh round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Gervonta Davis was in a magnanimous mood following his seventh-round knockout of Ryan Garcia on Saturday.

    Davis said he isn't going to hold Garcia to the terms of the informal wager they made on social media leading up to the event. During an Instagram Live session, the two agreed to adopt a winner-take-all approach with the fight purse.

    "Nah, he can take the money," Davis said of Garcia's share of the purse at the 25:32 mark of the post-fight press conference.

    It was a decisive victory for Davis, who was a more efficient puncher and connected with more power punches, on Saturday.

    CompuBox @CompuBox

    Tank KO 7 Garcia. <a href="https://twitter.com/Gervontaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gervontaa</a> power too much for <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanGarcia</a>, who had his moments, but never rocked Tank, who landed 48% of his power shots- his career avg. &amp; #1 among champ. caliber fighters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavisGarcia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavisGarcia</a> <a href="https://t.co/bX0USSd7nF">pic.twitter.com/bX0USSd7nF</a>

    The decorated lightweight knocked Garcia down in the second round before landing the decisive blow in the seventh. His left hook found the body of Garcia, who took a few steps before falling on one knee and failing to make the 10-count.

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    The face of boxing <a href="https://twitter.com/Gervontaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gervontaa</a> stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavisGarcia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavisGarcia</a> <a href="https://t.co/8MRrWvBOOQ">pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ</a>

    Garcia explained he was struggling to breathe as the referee was counting and couldn't continue.

    He would've missed out on a significant payday if he and Davis had officially amended their fight contract. According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the 24-year-old "accepted the slightly shorter end of the revenue split, along with an eight-figure guarantee." Coppinger added the event sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which meant a live gate in excess of $20 million.

    Luckily for Garcia, his losses from Saturday are limited to the official record. His "wager" with Davis is nonetheless a good reminder that you always need to bet responsibly.