Cavinder Twins Receive Praise, Advice from WWE HoFer Booker T Before Start Date

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have the support of a WWE Hall of Famer as they begin the next stage of their athletic careers.

Booker T talked about the Cavinder twins during a discussion with TMZ Sports and said, "these young ladies that are coming in, they are so athletic. So much more athletic than the crop when I came up. I see this business going in a really great direction."

He also offered some advice.

"The best advice I can give to siblings is [to] learn this craft and stick together because it will be a ride," Booker said. "It's going to be a journey. This is a marathon. You got to be ready to run the long haul."

Booker T knows from firsthand experience how much success one can find in WWE as part of a tag team. He and his brother, Stevie Ray, made up the "Harlem Heat" tag team and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019.

Booker T, who was a five-time WCW champion, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

As for the Cavinder twins, they announced on Instagram earlier this month they will not pursue their final year of eligibility in college basketball. Their agent, Jeff Hoffman, said they will start training at the WWE Performance Center (via Fightful's Jeremy Lambert).

They led Miami to the Elite Eight this past season after starting their college basketball careers at Fresno State. Haley was the leading scorer for the Hurricanes at 12.2 points per game.

