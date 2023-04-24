Bills' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills enter this weekend's draft looking to gain ground in the AFC, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have established themselves as the top two teams.

Buffalo did an admirable job of mitigating losses in free agency, restructuring contracts and re-signing the likes of Jordan Poyer, Shaq Lawson, David Quessenberry and Sam Martin. The Bills also signed Connor McGovern to replace Rodger Saffold and Damien Harris to replace Devin Singletary.

After losing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and wideout Isaiah McKenzie, however, it's hard to argue that the Bills are a better team than they were in 2022—a team that was embarrassed by the Bengals in the divisional round. For that to change, general manager Brandon Beane must have a successful draft.



Hitting on the 27th overall pick will be critical, as the Bills have just six selections this year. With this in mind, let's examine three premier prospects who should be high atop Buffalo's wish list at No. 27.

