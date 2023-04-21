NFL Draft 2023: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

0 of 3

The 2023 NFL draft is nearly upon us, and in less than a week, the wait will be over. On Thursday evening, we'll finally know which prospect the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to get.

For now, we don't know who the top pick in the draft will be or what will happen after the first selection. This is already shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, with no clear-cut top prospects at multiple positions.

The Panthers are likely to choose between Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young, and depending on their pick, the quarterback-needy Houston Texans might not even take a signal-caller at No. 2.

The Arizona Cardinals don't need a quarterback and could trade the No. 3 pick, and there's little consensus on who the top defensive prospects are. The same is true at tight end, though multiple prospects are expected to go in Round 1. Wide receiver? Good luck guessing how that position group unfolds.

"The receivers are all bunched up," ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote. "One team thinks it's nuts for Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be ranked ahead of USC's Jordan Addison. Another team has BC's Zay Flowers the top-ranked wideout on the board. In short, we're going to see some surprises at receiver on draft night."

The only thing we know with certainty is that we don't know how Round 1 will unfold. We can only make educated guesses based on the latest buzz, the Vegas trends and the logical pairings. We'll dive into all of these factors below.

