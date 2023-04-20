Pros and Cons of Anthony Hudson Possibly Being Made Permanent USMNT Coach

0 of 5

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is still searching for its permanent head coach.

While plenty of big-name managers have been linked to the job since former coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of last year, interim coach Anthony Hudson has been the steadying presence for the United States Soccer Federation amid this period of transition.

In addition, recent wins on the field and likable off-field behavior have had many USMNT fans wondering if the 42-year-old would be a viable candidate for the full-time job.

If the USSF has a real issue finding a suitable head coach for its long-term goals, he could be the man it has faith in to lead the Stars in Stripes into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although there is still plenty of time to decide before that event, let's break down the pros and cons of the USSF potentially hiring Hudson as the USMNT's full-time head coach.