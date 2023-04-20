NBA Rumors: Warriors Feel Kings' Domantas Sabonis Uses 'Ball as a Weapon' on Offense

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The first-round playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has become contentious, and the reigning champions reportedly aren't pleased with Domantas Sabonis' style of play.

"There's some anger within the organization toward the league," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast (three-minute mark). "There's a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense."

Sabonis has been a driving force in Sacramento's 2-0 lead with a double-double in Game 1 and 24 points and nine rebounds in Game 2.

He also found himself in the middle of the most controversial moment of the series in the fourth quarter of his team's 114-106 win in Game 2. Sabonis fell to the ground and grabbed Draymond Green's leg, and the Warriors forward responded by stomping on his chest.

Green—who was suspended for Game 3 for his actions—was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected, while Sabonis was issued a technical foul.

The NBA's announcement about the suspension said it was "based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

For his part, the Michigan State product told reporters, "My leg got grabbed—the second time in two nights—and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Get Up that Golden State is "livid" with the punishment.

It is also apparently upset with the way Sabonis is playing.

Perhaps by raising these concerns, the Warriors are looking for a friendlier whistle from the officials during Thursday's Game 3 when the series shifts back to San Francisco. There could also be some built-up frustration about how the series has started and about the team's overall inconsistency throughout the season.

Regardless of the reasoning, the Warriors will need to win four of the next five games against the Kings if they don't want to see their title defense come to an end in the first round.