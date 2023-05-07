The Bloodline Defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa defeated the undisputed WWE tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, plus Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match at Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Sikoa got the pin on Riddle after hitting him with the Samoan Spike. The Original Bro thought he had the match won when he got the Bro Derek on Jey Uso, but the Bloodline enforcer made a blind tag right before that to become the legal man.

Despite the victory for the family group, there remain teases of dissension in the ranks. Jey and Sikoa had a heated moment when the latter tagged himself in by hitting his brother in the chest.

Jey retaliated by doing the same thing, followed by telling Sikoa to get out of the ring.

During a brawl in which Sikoa knocked Owens out of the ring, he grabbed Jey by the throat and teased hitting the Samoan Spike. The two exchanged words after he let go and Zayn came back in the ring to attack the younger Uso.

Even though The Bloodline prevailed in Puerto Rico, it's obvious things are far from settled within the group.

Owens has been at odds with the faction for months, and there was a time when he was going up against his tag team partner, as Zayn was the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline.

Things changed at the Royal Rumble in January when Zayn refused to assist Roman Reigns and Co. in an attack on KO, causing the group to attack him instead.

Zayn challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montréal, and although he fell short, something good came out of it as Owens returned the favor by saving his friend from an attack.

KO was initially reluctant to join forces with Zayn due to everything he had done to him as a member of The Bloodline, but they ultimately reconciled and turned their attention toward taking the tag team belts from The Usos.

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn ended the longest tag team title reign in WWE history, beating Jimmy and Jey for the championships.

Coming out of WrestleMania, Owens and Zayn continued their quest to destroy The Bloodline, but the task proved difficult due to the dominance of Sikoa.

In an effort to help even the odds, Riddle returned from injury and targeted The One Problem, who had put him on the shelf a few months earlier.

During the build toward the six-man tag team match at Backlash, Owens and Zayn put the WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Usos on the April 28 episode of SmackDown in a WrestleMania rematch.

Owens and Zayn retained due in part to Riddle intercepting Sikoa and preventing him from interfering.

At Backlash, the added element of Riddle and Sikoa made things chaotic, but The Bloodline's experience as a team worked in their favor as they united to take down Owens, Zayn and Riddle.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.