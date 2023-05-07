Cody Rhodes Defeats Bloodied Brock Lesnar in WWE Backlash 2023 Co-Main Event

Photo credit: WWE.com

After losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last month, Cody Rhodes bounced back Saturday at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico by defeating Brock Lesnar in a grudge match.

Lesnar looked to be in control when he put Rhodes in the kimura lock, but The American Nightmare countered by rolling on top of the The Beast Incarnate to steal the pin.

Earlier in the match, Lesnar was busted open when he took a drop toehold into an exposed corner turnbuckle.

In typical Lesnar fashion, the match was hard-hitting with a lot of big moves. He struck Rhodes with several German suplexes in succession. The American Nightmare at one point hit consecutive Cross Rhodes, but neither man was able to get a pinfall using their finishers.

Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match in January and went on to headline The Show of Shows against Reigns, but his quest to become the undisputed WWE universal champion hit a snag due to interference from Solo Sikoa.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, The American Nightmare interrupted The Tribal Chief and called for a rematch, but he refused. Due to his desire to get his hands on both the dual titleholder and Sikoa, Rhodes requested a tag team bout.

Reigns accepted, and Lesnar emerged as Rhodes' partner, presumably due to the issues he had with Reigns and Paul Heyman over the previous couple of years.

However, before the tag team main event could start, Lesnar attacked Rhodes. He took the fight to the former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president all over the arena before hitting him with an F-5 through the announce table and then onto the steel stairs.

The attack seemed to light a fire under Rhodes, and he cut a passionate promo the following week on Raw and challenged The Beast to a match at Backlash.

On the subsequent Raw, Lesnar was scheduled to answer that challenge, but Rhodes had other ideas, as he went to the ring in his wrestling gear, grabbed a steel chair and called out The Beast.

WWE official Adam Pearce brought out security and pleaded with Rhodes to stand down since he wasn't medically cleared to compete. In an effort to convince him to stay away from Lesnar, Pearce made the match official for Backlash.

Instead, Rhodes attacked several of the security guards and made a beeline for The Beast, although he was intercepted by more security and separated from his rival.

Lesnar emerged as a huge obstacle between Rhodes and another title opportunity against Reigns, but with The American Nightmare slaying The Beast, he is perhaps in position to get another crack at Reigns in the near future.

Based on the surprise finish of this bout, though, it wouldn't be a shock to see a second match between Rhodes and Lesnar very soon.

