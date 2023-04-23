AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

0 of 4

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 22.

This week's show was bumped back to Saturday from its usual Friday timeslot due to the NBA playoffs, so we got a little preview of what a Saturday AEW show might look like.

We were treated to some high-flying action this week when El Hijo Del Vikingo took on Dralistico.

We also saw Jeff Hardy return to Rampage for the first time in months to give a promo with his brother, Matt, Isiah Kassidy and Hook.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.