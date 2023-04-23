AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22April 23, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 22.
This week's show was bumped back to Saturday from its usual Friday timeslot due to the NBA playoffs, so we got a little preview of what a Saturday AEW show might look like.
We were treated to some high-flying action this week when El Hijo Del Vikingo took on Dralistico.
We also saw Jeff Hardy return to Rampage for the first time in months to give a promo with his brother, Matt, Isiah Kassidy and Hook.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Christopher Daniels vs. Jon Moxley
- It's always surprising when AEW passes up the chance to have Moxley's entrance televised, but it might make more sense not to show it if he is acting as a heel.
- Daniels has adjusted his style over the years to be less of a risk-taker to give himself some longevity. He has probably done better with that process than most.
- Moxley showing Daniels respect was an interesting way to end this. The BCC has been working as a heel group, so seeing Mox do something like that is unexpected.
Jon Moxley and Christopher Daniels were already in the ring when the show began, so the first match got started right away.
Mox had the upper hand at first, but Daniels used his veteran experience to keep himself in the fight and eventually take over.
Even though Moxley was in control more than Daniels, this was a lot more competitive than some may have expected it to be. Daniels may be a veteran but he isn't exactly being pushed hard right now. AEW could have booked this to be an easy win for the former world champion, but Daniels put up a good fight.
After The Fallen Angel survived some of Moxley's biggest moves, he hit The Angel's Wings for a close two-count. After he recovered, Moxley put him to sleep to pick up the win.
This was a decent match between two guys who have been at this for a long time. It won't set the world on fire, but it got the show going the right way.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Grade: B
Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart
- Hogan's running dropkick in the corner looked nasty.
- Not showing Julia's entrance on TV feels like a huge oversight.
- The way Hart was looking directly into the camera with that look in her eyes was great. Her facial expressions are so good.
The second match of the night saw Julia Hart battle the former baddie, Kiera Hogan.
The blue-haired fighter took control right away and got in quite a bit of offense. Hart was eventually able to take her down with a neckbreaker to turn the tables.
The match only lasted a couple of minutes and ended with Hart getting the submission victory. As she was celebrating, Anna Jay ran to the ring and attacked her.
It took several officials to break them up. Anna had a big black mark on her face as if it was a side effect of the mist. There wasn't much to what we saw, but what we got wasn't bad. It just didn't feel like enough.
Winner: Julia Hart
Grade: C-
Jarrett, Lethal and FTR vs. Varsity Trustbusters
- Josh Woods might live at the gym. His physique has continued to improve since he joined AEW. He is one of the most defined athletes on the roster.
- Sonjay Dutt is hilarious. The way he screams and some of his facial expressions add so much comedy to every segment he's in.
Mark Sterling's clients worked together this week when The Varsity Athletes teamed up with The Trustbusters to take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and FTR.
Slim J and Dax Harwood started for their teams, and surprisingly, the much smaller Slim was the aggressor right out of the gate. He cornered Dax for several strikes before he found himself on the receiving end of some chops and a suplex from the tag champ.
The unorthodox team of FTR, Jarrett and Lethal dominated the first half of the match. FTR tried to keep things clean, but Double J and Lethal took the low road a few times.
Sterling's stable had better luck during the commercial break and during the second half, but not enough luck to win the match. Dax got the pin but he and Double J almost came to blows as soon as it was over. It took Mark Briscoe coming to the ring to play peacemaker to get them to separate.
Winners: FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
Grade: C
Vikingo vs. Dralistico (AAA Mega Championship)
- The bump Vikingo took on the ramp looked nuts.
- A springboard destroyer is the kind of move you don't think anyone can do outside of a video game until you see someone like Dralistico make it look easy.
- Using the turnbuckle camera for some of those closeup shots was a weird choice.
- Dralistico always has awesome gear. His mask was especially cool this week.
Dralistico was out first with Jose, Preston Vance and Rush by his side to challenge Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.
The challenger decided to get an early advantage by diving onto Vikingo before he even made it to the ring. The champ recovered and sent him out of the ring with a dropkick. Dralistico avoided a suicide dive to send Vikingo crashing onto the ramp.
If you are familiar with either of these guys from their work in AAA, AEW or elsewhere, then you knew exactly what to expect. This was non-stop high-flying action from bell to bell. The only time they slowed down was to sell a big spot, but that only ever lasted for a few seconds.
Rush, Jose and Vance were booted from ringside as Vikingo began to make a comeback late in the match. After hitting a running double knee strike, the champ hit a 630 senton to retain his title and win the match.
If you like lucha libre, this match is going to be one of the best things you see all week. If you hate this style of wrestling, you may as well skip this one.
LFI returned to the ring to attack Vikingo and end the show standing tall as a unit.
Winner: Vikingo
Grade: A
