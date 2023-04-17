NBA Draft 2023: Updated Selection Order and Lottery Odds After Tiebreaker Drawings

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA took a step toward determining its 2023 draft order on Monday.

The league held tiebreakers for teams that finished with the same record during the regular season. The winners of the various tiebreakers either saw their chances at the No. 1 pick in the lottery improve or are better positioned in the back half of the first round when the order is finalized.

NBA Communications shared the various tiebreak results:

Houston Rockets won tiebreaker over San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers won tiebreaker over Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls won tiebreaker over Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat won tiebreaker over Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers; Warriors then won tiebreaker over Clippers for second from that group

Phoenix Suns won tiebreaker over Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies won tiebreaker over Cleveland Cavaliers

Here is a look at the updated selection order and lottery odds:

The draft lottery is May 16 and will be under an even brighter spotlight than it normally is this year.

That is because Victor Wembanyama is the prize awaiting the winner.

He has been described as the best prospect since LeBron James multiple times, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst previously saying executives haven't been this "excited" for someone in the draft since the King went No. 1 in 2003.

James himself even told reporters Wembanyama is "a generational talent."

What makes the prospect unique is his combination of height and skills. He is 7'3" but has the ability to take defenders off the dribble and shoot from the outside with a silky-smooth release from three-point range. His wingspan also helps him protect the rim on defense, but he has the athleticism to guard ball-handlers on the outside as well.

Whichever team wins the draft lottery could be set up for the next decade-plus with one of the best players in the league if he even comes close to living up to expectations.

That future championships could be decided by the lottery this year makes Monday's tiebreakers all the more important, even if the difference was fairly small for those involved.